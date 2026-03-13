BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities and third largest owner of senior living real estate, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Cornerstone Awards, the company's highest honor for associates. These awards recognize associates who exemplify Brookdale's four defining values: Passion, Courage, Partnership and Trust.

Brookdale Senior Living announces 2025 Cornerstone Award Winners

The Cornerstone Awards celebrate individuals who consistently model the values that shape Brookdale's culture and guide its mission. Selected from more than 33,000 associates across the organization, this year's honorees represent the very best of what it means to serve with passion, lead with courage, and foster a culture grounded in partnership and trust.

"This award is more than recognition, it's a reflection of who we are," Brookdale Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle said. "These four individuals represent the very best of our organization. Their commitment to living our Cornerstones and going above and beyond in service to others inspires us all. I am deeply grateful for their dedication and proud to call them our associates."

2025 Cornerstone Award Winners:

Passion: Linda J., Driver

For 20 years, Linda has poured her heart into serving residents with joy, empathy, and unwavering commitment. Whether leading the dance floor at community celebrations or sitting bedside in the hospital to support a resident's dignity and safety, Linda demonstrates that senior living is not just a job, it's her calling.

Courage: Dia D., Health and Wellness Director III

Dia is the definition of fearless leadership. In her 27 years at Brookdale, Dia has consistently tackled obstacles with strength, creativity, and determination, always advocating for residents and empowering her team to think beyond limitations. From navigating complex care challenges to supporting staff through demanding circumstances, Dia consistently steps forward when others might step back. Her courage inspires those around her and elevates the entire community.

Partnership: Nicole M., Supervisor, Talent Acquisition

Nicole exemplifies what true partnership looks like across Brookdale. During her six-year tenure, she has collaborated seamlessly with communities, leaders, and her recruiting team to solve challenges, especially during major system-wide technology transitions. Known for her responsiveness, patience, and strategic mindset, Nicole builds trust at every level of the organization.

Trust: Florica "Flori" H., Business Office Manager

For nearly two decades, Flori has been a steady, trusted presence for residents, families, and colleagues. As the first point of contact in her community, she balances complex financial responsibilities with warmth and compassion. Whether guiding families through difficult moments or stepping in wherever needed, Flori leads with integrity and grace, embodying the true foundation of trust.

The Cornerstone Awards are a powerful reminder that Brookdale's success is rooted in the values its associates live out every day. The company proudly congratulates this year's recipients and thanks them for the lasting impact they make across the organization and in the lives of the residents they serve.

