BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING RECOGNIZED AS A "BEST PET WORKPLACE"

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities, has been named a "Best Pet Workplace" by WUF World, an organization dedicated to celebrating the human-animal bond. The certification signifies Brookdale's commitment to pets as a central part of resident and associate life. Brookdale is the first senior living operator to receive this designation.

Brookdale Senior Living, the nation’s largest operator of senior living communities, has been named a “Best Pet Workplace” by WUF World, an organization dedicated to celebrating the human-animal bond. Speed Speed

"Pets bring joy, comfort, love and companionship to our residents and associates every day," Brookdale Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle said. "They are an important part of the experience at Brookdale. Extending this philosophy to our Community Support Center team through the Best Pet Workplace certification is a significant milestone in our industry. We believe supporting the well-being of our associates ultimately enhances the high level of care and compassion we deliver to residents and their families every day."

Brookdale earned this recognition in part for the pet-friendly environments across its communities, where many residents live with their pets, often enjoy visits from therapy animals, and utilize dog walking services where Brookdale at Home is available.

Community Support Center associates can now bring their dogs to work, fostering connections and strengthening workplace culture. The Best Pet Workplace certification provides structured guidelines to help ensure a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for associates and their pets. The company also supports pet parents with benefits such as pet insurance that includes virtual veterinary visits.

"Our goal at Brookdale is to create places to live and work where residents and associates feel truly supported," Brookdale's Chief Human Resources Officer Jaclyn Pritchett said. "The Best Pet Workplace certification provides us with a valuable framework to have dogs in our offices and communities nationwide. We're excited about the positive impact this will have on engagement, collaboration and overall well-being. We look forward to experiencing the strong and loving bonds between associates and their dogs firsthand."

"We are proud to collaborate with Brookdale Senior Living, whose leadership recognizes the power of the human–animal bond to strengthen workplace culture," WUF Co-Founder and CEO Clinton Misamore said. "By formally integrating pet-inclusive practices, Brookdale is setting a new standard for connection, belonging, and employee and resident experience in senior living."

For more information about Brookdale, visit brookdale.com.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

About WUF

WUF is dedicated to fostering happier pets, healthier people, and stronger workplaces. Through our Best Pet Workplaces™ Certification and Pets Behind the People™ storytelling platform, we enable employers to meaningfully support pet-loving employees and design benefits that reflect modern life.

WUF partners with leading employers to integrate pet-inclusive policies and programs into Total Rewards and employee engagement strategies - recognizing the needs of pet parents as a meaningful component of overall employee wellbeing. The human–animal bond is a powerful catalyst for connection, stress reduction, social cohesion, and physical and mental health, strengthening individual resilience and workplace culture alike.

By advancing a pet-inclusive employee experience, WUF helps employers deepen belonging, elevate morale, and drive performance across the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.wuf.world

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living