Hundreds of Brookdale Communities Receive "Best Senior Living" Recognition by U.S. News & World Report

Brookdale has most communities recognized for fifth year in a row

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Brookdale Senior Living has more communities recognized as "Best Senior Living" by U.S. News & World Report than any other senior living provider.

For the fifth year in a row, hundreds of Brookdale Senior communities are recognized as “Best Senior Living” by U.S. News & World Report.

The recognition is based on a national survey of hundreds of thousands of residents and family members at Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. These ratings provide families and prospective residents further insight into the community's care, food and dining, engagement opportunities, management and associates. The "Best Senior Living" category was added to the U.S. News & World Report listings in 2022.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which reflects the passion and dedication our associates bring to their work every day," Brookdale Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle said. "Their commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care and creating meaningful experiences for our residents is what makes this achievement possible. It's an honor to see their efforts recognized, and we are grateful for the difference they make in the lives of our residents and their families."

Brookdale also has the most communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report with outstanding performance in key areas with a High Performing Accolade. Accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25 percent of evaluated communities nationwide in Management & Staff, Activities & Enrichment, Feels Like Home, Food & Dining, and Caregiving, and met other certain criteria. This marks the second year Brookdale has led in High Performing Accolades, an honor introduced just last year.

For more information about Brookdale, visit brookdale.com.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 568 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of March 31, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living