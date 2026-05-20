NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has been named a 2026 Argentum Best of the Best Award winner for its innovative program "Make It Mine," a web series redefining how senior living communities can feel like home.

The Argentum Best of the Best Awards honor innovative programs, products, and services that solve key challenges and advance excellence in senior living. Brookdale's "Make It Mine" rose to the top among national entries for its originality and its impact on enhancing the resident experience.

Brookdale Senior Living wins 2026 Argentum Best of the Best award for "Make it Mine." Speed Speed

"'Make It Mine' is a powerful example of how we bring our mission to life," Brookdale Chief Marketing Officer David Cygan said. "It demonstrates our commitment to helping residents feel truly at home while connecting with families and future residents in an authentic way."

"Make It Mine" follows Brookdale residents as they partner with professional interior designers to transform their senior living spaces into personalized homes in just one day. Each season focuses on different markets and features local designers with ties to the senior community, thoughtfully matched to residents' styles and preferences. Viewers can vote for their favorite room transformation at the end of each season.

The program helps address a key challenge in senior living: the transition into a new environment. By highlighting real resident stories and customized spaces, "Make It Mine" reinforces that senior living is not "one size fits all," but rather an opportunity to create a space that reflects each individual.

The series has achieved significant audience engagement across digital platforms, including more than 57 million impressions, 24 million engagements, 32 million video views, and over 67,000 hours of watch time.

You can watch all six seasons of "Make It Mine" here.

To learn more about Brookdale, visit www.Brookdale.com

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations [email protected], 615-564-8666

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities and is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. As of March 31, 2026, Brookdale had 539 consolidated communities, comprising 43,335 units across 41 states. (For the first quarter of 2026, Brookdale had an average of 43,637 consolidated units.) The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living