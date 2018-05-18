Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival Named "Best of the Best"

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentum honored Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival at their Senior Living Executive Conference in San Diego, May 14-16, 2018. The first annual film festival won the Argentum Best of the Best Award, which recognizes innovative new programs and services that are working to improve the future of senior living. Argentum is a leading senior living trade organization.

Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival Best Picture and Best Technical Design winners, Marvalene Stanphill, resident and lead actress and Mary Donna Ott, resident programs director and film director, from Brookdale Florence.

"We established the Celebrate Aging Film Festival to change the perception of aging, and it is doing just that," said Carol Cummings, senior director of Optimum Life engagement at Brookdale. "It is an honor to receive the esteemed Best of the Best Award, which affirms the innovative work we are doing at Brookdale."

Brookdale invited residents and associates from each of its communities to submit a five-minute short film, made using only an iPad, which paints aging in a positive light. Each community has at least one iPad available for residents to keep up-to-date with technology. Seventy-four films were submitted to the Celebrate Aging Film Festival and nine received nominations for Best Acting, Best Technical Design, Best Writing, Best Picture and the Courage Award. All nine films were up for the Ecolab People's Choice Award, with voting open to the public. Residents and associates gathered in Franklin, Tennessee for a red-carpet awards ceremony in October.

"The Celebrate Aging Film Festival gives our residents and associates an opportunity to work together creatively using the iPad technology," said Cummings. "I am still in awe of the films our communities created. I can't wait to see what they come up with this year!"

The 2018 Celebrate Aging Film Festival is scheduled for Wednesday, October 3, at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. The event is generously sponsored by Ecolab.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,010 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 99,000 residents as of March 31, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at more than one million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With 2014 sales of $14 billion and 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

