Brooke Eby Honored with Advocate of the Year Award by the ALS Network

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network is proud to announce Brooke Eby has been named the recipient of the 2026 Dean and Kathleen Rasmussen Advocate of the Year Award, recognizing her extraordinary commitment to raising awareness and support for people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) while personally navigating the disease. Brooke has mobilized large audiences, built community infrastructure, raised critical funds, and helped shift public understanding of ALS, quickly becoming one of today's most visible and impactful ALS advocates.

She will be honored at the organization's Champions for Cures and Care gala on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in San Francisco, California. Members of the ALS community – families, corporate leaders, health professionals, researchers, and individual supporters – will join together at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero to celebrate progress and advance the fight against ALS.

"I didn't choose ALS, but I did choose to get loud, and be irreverent about it, so don't worry, I'm not getting quiet anytime soon! I'm so grateful for this award because it tells me I'm helping in my own weird way," Brooke said.

As a writer, speaker, and social media personality, Brooke is known for sharing her life with honesty, humor, and resilience. After being diagnosed with ALS, she began documenting her experience, offering a candid look at living with ALS while maintaining a sharp sense of humor. Her presence often blends vulnerability with wit, helping to raise awareness about ALS and connect with others facing similar challenges. Through her storytelling, she has built a supportive community and has become an inspiring voice for advocacy and authenticity.

Brooke founded "ALStogether," an online Slack community, as a way to build community, raise awareness, and share real, unfiltered experiences of living with ALS. Earlier this year, the ALS Network welcomed ALStogether into their family of support. The online community joined the organization in a strategic integration designed to expand support, connection, and resources for people living with ALS. With a current membership of more than 1,700, ALStogether has emerged as a powerful and trusted peer-to-peer network, offering real-time community, shared knowledge, and emotional support to individuals navigating ALS.

"Brooke embodies what it means to transform personal experience into purpose," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "With candid storytelling, wit, and courage, she is reshaping how the world understands ALS. We are honored to recognize Brooke as our Advocate of the Year."

To help honor Brooke and support the ALS community via sponsorship, tickets, donations, and ads, visit alschampions.org.

About Brooke Eby

Diagnosed with ALS in March 2022 at the age of 33, Brooke Eby isn't what you picture when you think of a terminal disease. With her vibrant personality, penchant for humor, and positive outlook on life, Brooke is using her platform to help raise awareness and funding for ALS research (over $1M raised!). A natural storyteller armed with "levity as her superpower", she shares her life with the world and has cultivated a strong, supportive, and far-reaching community. By candidly sharing her experiences trying new mobility devices, travelling, figuring out adaptive clothing, and moving back in with her parents, Brooke gives people an authentic and relatable view into what living life with a progressive terminal illness is like. In 2024, she launched ALStogether.org, an online platform that allows people dealing with the disease to share resources, ask questions, and find community. When she's not sharing updates on the internet, Brooke enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and pets.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

Media Contact:

Eric Beikmann

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SOURCE ALS Network