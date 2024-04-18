Brooke Zrno Grisham Joins M Financial Group

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Zrno Grisham has joined M Financial Group as Vice President of M Member Firm Development. Brooke is responsible for facilitating the success of M's growth objectives and overseeing all aspects of Member Firm development, including producer development through M's award-winning Magnet Program, Member Firm training, and the development of back-office support services for M firms.

Brooke joined M following more than 24 years of successful service at New York Life, including in her most recent role as CEO of the company's Nautilus Group. The Nautilus Group is New York Life's exclusive membership-based resource accessible to an elite group of approximately 250 insurance and financial industry leaders.

"Brooke's influence at New York Life and with its contingent of exceptional producers, as well as leaders across the life insurance industry, is hard to overstate," said M Financial President & CEO Russell Bundschuh. "I anticipate her reputation for being one of the industry's leading producer developers to have a significant and positive impact on M's growth objectives. I couldn't be more pleased that she is bringing her depth of expertise and experience to the M Community."

Brooke has a bachelor's degree in business communications from the University of Texas at Dallas and holds the Chartered Financial Consultant®, Chartered Life Underwriter®, and Accredited Estate Planner® designations.

About M Financial Group

With more than 130 Member Firms across the United States and in the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies.

