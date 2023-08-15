Brookfield Residential Now Offering New Homes for Sale at The Crest at Linton Hall

New 55+ Community Features Villa and Single-Family Homes with Main-Level Living and Amenities in Bristow

BRISTOW, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Residential, a leading North American land developer and homebuilder, is excited to announce that homes are now for sale at The Crest at Linton Hall. Northern Virginia's newest 55+ community is just 30 miles from Washington, D.C. and features an impressive set of main-level villas and single-family homes, outstanding community amenities, and easy access to highways and local attractions.

"The Crest at Linton Hall promises to be an exceptional community," said Gregg Hughes, SVP of Housing Operations at Brookfield Residential. "Combining fresh, new home designs with fun and enriching amenities, residents finally get to live the lifestyle they've worked hard to achieve."

Villa homes start from the $500's with 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths, and 1,300-2,590 sq. ft. Single-family homes start from the upper $600's with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 1,800-4,350 sq. ft. All homes include the latest interior finishes including designer cabinetry in white, gray, or wood stain, natural granite countertops, durable laminate hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances by WhirlpoolTM.

Planned amenities include a community garden, outdoor kitchen, pickleball court and bocce courts, horseshoe pit, gathering area, and fire pit. The Crest at Linton Hall is ideally located near I-66, Routes 28 and 29, and the Prince William Parkway with abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment just minutes away. VRE, golf courses, other recreation opportunities and all of life's major conveniences are nearby.

"We've begun selling and sales are off to a brisk start," said Hughes. "This is not a surprising development, since the location speaks for itself, and our home designs have been extremely well-received."

A limited number of homes are available for 2023 move-in. For more information, visit the website or call 571.341.7138. The sales office is located at the Cadence at Lansdowne community.

