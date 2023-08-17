Swan Point Features New Brookfield Residential Homes for Sale and Lease

Waterfront community in Charles County, MD, offers incredible amenities and a one-of-a-kind lifestyle on the banks of the Potomac.

SWAN POINT, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Residential, a leading North American land developer and homebuilder, is excited to announce that they are now offering single-family homes for sale and lease at Charles County's beloved Swan Point community in MD. Situated along the banks of the Potomac River, 478 residents already call this exclusive golf community home.

An image of the Picasso model home at Swan Point.

"With only 45 homesites that are either beautifully wooded or offer views of the golf course, Swan Point is a rare opportunity to experience the premier waterfront community lifestyle," said Gregg Hughes, SVP of Housing Operations at Brookfield Residential.

For nearly 20 years, Brookfield Residential has been a partner in enhancing the Swan Point community, from restoring the resort-style amenities to making significant environmental impacts throughout the community. During that time they have replaced an aging wastewater management facility, restored over two miles of shoreline, conducted oyster gardening and other archaeological public outreach initiatives.

"We are incredibly proud of our commitment to Swan Point. We've invested several years into being a proud steward of the community through improvements and environmental contributions. Now, we're excited to provide dream homes in a resort-style setting to home shoppers in the area," said Hughes.

Brookfield Residential's home portfolio offers single-family homes with main-level living or traditional floorplan designs. Home prices start in the mid $500's for purchase and $3,000's for lease for 2,500+ sq. ft. Unlike typical new home communities, these homes come complete with the conveniences and designer finishes you desire.

What sets Swan Point apart from other D.C.-area communities is the resort-style waterfront lifestyle it offers. Besides its unrivaled access to the Potomac, Swan Point has impressive amenities, including a championship golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, clubhouse, riverside pool and marina, scenic park, beach and more.

About Brookfield Residential
Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders and operate our own homebuilding division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at www.brookfieldresidential.com.

Tiffany Arrington
703.270.1404
[email protected]

