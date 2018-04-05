Brooklyn Bedding Announces New Showroom at High Point

The Brooklyn Bedding exhibit will deliver a highly curated assortment of custom crafted mattresses. A pioneer in developing the bed-in-a-box concept in 2008, owner John Merwin possesses the technology to compress and ship virtually any mattress, on demand, making it possible for retailers to carry little to no inventory. Because Brooklyn Bedding mattresses are also designed and engineered in-house, each offering can be adapted to meet the specific needs of individual retailers.

"We opened our first showroom at the Las Vegas Market in January, expecting a modest gain in our wholesale expansion," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "The response was so positive we knew we had another tremendous opportunity for growth at High Point. I attribute this year's immediate success to our high quality products, flexibility and very simple, transparent approach to working with retailers. Our prices take into account all fulfillment costs, including shipping. We produce on demand, requiring no minimum orders. We also allow retailers to leverage the Brooklyn Bedding brand or sell mattresses under a private label. It's a very unique value proposition for an online mattress company."

Retailers will have access to the brand's most popular collections in all sizes and varying firmness levels, designed with a broad range of value and attainable luxury. The Brooklyn Bedding showroom will be located at space M638 on floor 6 of the main wing of the IHFC building.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

