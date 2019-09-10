Brooklyn Bedding Introduces 100% Organic Cotton Sheets

Woven from long-staple cotton, each sheet set meets the highest ecological and social criteria while delivering all the natural benefits for which cotton is known: superior breathability, moisture wicking and durability. As a naturally cultivated material, cotton is also ideal for creating a hypoallergenic sleep environment.

Each sheet set is thoughtfully packaged in a reusable drawstring bag with cotton enclosure. Packages include double the number of pillowcases typically offered in sheet sets: two pillowcases are included in the twin size; four pillowcases are included in full, queen, king and California king sizes.

"We strive for zero waste at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Offering sleep products that are produced with environmentally responsible processes is an extension of that mindset. By introducing our 100 percent organic cotton sheets, we're both providing the option of a popular bedding essential and addressing the needs of our eco-conscious customers."

Retailing between $90 (Twin) and $154 (Cal King), the Brooklyn Bedding 100 percent organic cotton sheets are available exclusively online at EcoSleep.com retail with free nationwide shipping.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

