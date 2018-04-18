Brooklyn Bedding Launches Honor Discount of 25% for All Military

"This initiative comes from the heart—from the Brooklyn Bedding family to those in the military community who have made and continue to make such significant sacrifices," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "We not only appreciate their service, we recognize the constant worry regarding deployments, finances, employment, relocation and separation, just to name some of the ongoing concerns. What we can offer, besides our gratitude, is a higher quality night's sleep at a price that's affordable. In designing the program we wanted to ensure a discount deep enough to help military families save hundreds of dollars while ensuring a hassle-free verification process."

Military members can load their cart with any product selections, then simply click the Troop ID button at checkout for rapid verification of identity. The automatic discount will also be honored in stores: eligible military can present their government-issued identification, or work with an associate to verify their identity with ID.me on a computer at check-out. Like all Brooklyn Bedding purchases, the military discount includes free shipping on all orders, along with a free 120-night trial and 10-year warranty on the purchase of any mattress.

"We take a very personal approach to sleep," said Merwin. "What we've learned in engaging with our military customers is that many experience higher than average sleep disturbance due to both the emotional and physical impact of service. Military families also move so frequently their belongings are subject to high wear and tear. Sleep experts will be available 24/7 to address their questions and help them choose the right sleep products for their unique needs."

"We set out to simplify how individuals share and prove their identity online. Once a member of the military verifies their military affiliation with ID.me, they never have to do it again across any organization where ID.me is integrated," said Blake Hall, ID.me CEO. "We are proud to be partnering with Brooklyn Bedding to power their honor discount and deliver a seamless experience for veterans."

Additional details on the program can be accessed at the dedicated Brooklyn Bedding landing page for military members.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT ID.me

ID.me is simplifying how individuals prove and share their identity online. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for government and businesses across sectors. ID.me's technology is used by more than 5MM individuals and 200 organizations, including federal and state agencies, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, retailers and nonprofits. For more information, visit www.id.me.

