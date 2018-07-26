Brooklyn Bedding Launches New Eco-Friendly Mattress Nationwide

The new Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding uniquely pairs sustainably sourced materials with the targeted pressure point relief of individually encased coils. Its opening price point of just $1,199 is highly competitive for a greener sleep option, largely attributable to in-house production.

"We own the sleep experience—including custom solutions, quality, materials and cost—because we own the factory," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding.

The Bloom Hybrid delivers on the premise that sleep should come naturally, beginning with a high quality Talalay latex foam that is harvested as a liquid from the tropical Hevea brasiliensis (a type of rubber tree) using eco-friendly production methods. Touted as "earth's most perfect sleep material," Talalay latex boasts 228 percent more airflow than other latex foams on the market and is also inherently hypoallergenic. Its Oeko-Tex class 1 certification means it is safe, even for babies.

Latex has long been recognized for its exceptional comfort, combining unique buoyancy with a higher degree of conformability to the human body; its resilience allows the foam to instantly return to its original shape after compression. By engineering the mattress as a hybrid Brooklyn Bedding was able to pair the key attributes of Talalay latex with the targeted pressure point relief specific to individually encased coils, providing the additional benefits of superior support with decreased motion transfer.

The quilted cover of the Bloom Hybrid was designed with equal thoughtfulness, featuring sustainably sourced Joma Wool™ and organic cotton. Wool possesses the unique ability to repel water liquid while absorbing water vapor, an ideal attribute for moisture-wicking in mattress tops. The special crimping process of Joma Wool™ provides a 40 to 50 percent increase in volume without increasing weight, resulting in added plushness as well as increased longevity. The organic cotton used in the Bloom Hybrid is inherently soft, absorbent, and breathable—manufactured using methods and materials that have low impact on the environment.

"The nationwide launch of the Bloom Hybrid is our response to customer demand for naturally cultivated comfort," said Merwin. "Developing a sustainably sourced mattress as a hybrid, with proprietary individually encased coils in the core, empowered us to provide a more supportive, more comfortable mattress at a significantly lower price. The Bloom Hybrid is a greener, healthier option that's actually affordable."

The Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding retails online between $1199 for a twin to $2199 for a California King. It is offered in three firmness levels, allowing sleepers to choose their desired support. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding

Related Links

https://www.brooklynbedding.com/

