Brooklyn Bedding Launches New Sleep Boutique Concept in Arizona

Similar to all of the 18 Brooklyn Bedding valley locations , the sleep boutiques will continue to offer an affordable luxury product assortment, along with sleep experts on-site to tailor personalized sleep solutions to each customer. The new concepts will also continue to support an "order your mattress by 3 pm, get it delivered today free" guarantee to local residents.

"Our family-owned business began nearly 25 years ago in stores located throughout the Phoenix valley," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "While we're known for being among the first to sell mattresses online with bed-in-a-box delivery, we've never lost sight of the 'high touch' factor when it comes to making a decision about something as personal as the sleep experience. Our goal is to continue to launch new sleep boutiques in high traffic areas in addition to updating more of our current locations."

Brooklyn Bedding posted record same store sales in 2018. The continued success of brick and mortar, explosive growth online, and new product development all fueled the recent company decision to open a second factory to double production capacity in January. According to Merwin, local stores play a key role in not only driving traffic and sales but that third major contributor to growth: innovation.

"There are several advantages for customers who visit the new concept stores," said Merwin. "Obviously, they get to try each mattress firsthand and speak directly with a sleep expert in finding the perfect fit. Beyond that personalized attention, customers who shop at our brick and mortar locations have access to mattresses and adjustable power bases not available anywhere else. Importantly, because we own the factory and manufacture our own products, we're able to drive innovation of new products and solutions based on real time customer feedback that originates in our stores. Our showrooms are, in a sense, a sleep lab."

The new and updated Phoenix Valley sleep boutiques now open to the public seven days a week are located in Scottsdale (10320 North Scottsdale Road); Tempe (2010 East Rio Salado Parkway at the Tempe Marketplace); Gilbert (2720 South Market Street at the San Tan Village Marketplace), Glendale (7480 West Bell Road near Arrowhead Mall); and the Brooklyn Bedding headquarters and factory location in Phoenix (4455 West Camelback Road). For customers who do not have access to stores, the company offers several of its bestselling mattresses at BrooklynBedding.com with a free 120-night trial.

