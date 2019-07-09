Brooklyn Bedding Launches Propel with Upcycle™: A Smarter Sleep to Fuel Your Life

Upcycle™ is a proprietary surface treatment of encapsulated minerals on the mattress cover that transforms body heat into Far Infrared Rays. Emitted back to the human body as invisible waves of energy, Far Infrared Rays are unique in their ability to penetrate, soothe and stimulate local blood flow, enabling a more restorative sleep.

"Your ability to recover fully through sleep not only impacts your health, it fuels your life," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "While your brain and nervous system may be less receptive to external stimuli as you rest, your body is still performing many critical, regenerating functions. In recent years, smart textiles have made it possible to accelerate this recovery process: the technology is based on the fundamental principle that heat can be converted to energy naturally, helping you feel more energized and more well rested when you wake."

The Propel by Brooklyn Bedding is one of several niche sleep solutions launched by the Phoenix-based manufacturer in the past year. It features technologies that systematically work together to create a better overall sleep experience. Just beneath the surface of the performance top, TitanCool™ ensures an ideal sleep temperature. In addition, the high conductivity of CopperGel™, infused in the top foam layer of the Propel, enhances the bed's thermal properties—helping to dissipate excess body heat for a cooler, more comfortable sleep. A completely natural and environmentally friendly mineral that serves as a required nutrient in many ecosystems, copper can play a vital role in many cellular functions in the human body. When infused in foam, its antimicrobial properties help contribute to a cleaner, healthier sleep surface.

An elite hybrid mattress, the Propel is engineered with both quick and slow response foam layers for the perfect balance of comfort, paired with the deep compression support of individually encased coils.

The mattress is available online only at PropelSleep.com, retailing between $499 for a twin to $1249 for a California King. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty. The company also offers free nationwide shipping with bed-in-a-box delivery.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

