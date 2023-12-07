Brooklyn home service company says to prep boilers before coldest days arrive

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners shouldn't wait until their boiler has to work its hardest to perform maintenance service

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is on its way, and the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, say that homeowners should take proactive steps to ensure their boilers will run smoothly all season long.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners should take proactive steps to ensure their boiler doesn't break down on the coldest days of the year.

"Many people don't really think about their boiler until it stops working correctly," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Making sure your boiler is healthy enough to work all winter long is important to stave off the cold weather that is headed our way. Your boiler may be working fine when the weather is slightly cold, but will it work properly when it has to work its hardest?"

Petri said that homeowners with boilers should:

Have regular maintenance. Boilers should be serviced once a year to ensure they are in good working order. A professional HVAC technician can check the parts and clean the components to ensure that there will be no issues later. Regular service can determine if a boiler is running within safe operating parameters.

Check the boiler's pressure. When a boiler isn't properly pressurized, it loses efficiency. Homeowners should refer to the boiler's owner's manual to determine the best way to top up the pressure.

Bleed radiators. Radiators that are colder toward the bottom indicate there is trapped air in them, which reduces the output of the central heating system. Bleed the radiators to ensure they are working properly.

Run up to winter. By now, most homeowners have probably turned on their boiler, but, for those who have not, it's a good idea to test the boiler and central heating system by running them before cold weather sets in. This is called "running up to winter," and helps homeowners determine if there are serious issues before freezing temperatures arrive.

"Cold weather is nothing to take lightly," Petri said. "Every year, we hear of people who lose their lives because they were trapped without heat or their main source of heating stopped working, and they had to use an unsafe method to heat their homes. It's better to take some precaution and make sure your boiler won't give out during the coldest days of the year."

