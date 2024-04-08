Home service experts say April is great time to prepare homes for severe weather

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning provides some tips for preventing damage to a home during inclement weather

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Farmer's Almanac predicting "cool, wet and thundery" weather for New York this spring, Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, wants to remind homeowners that spring is a great time to prepare homes for severe weather.

The National Weather Service has declared New York's Severe Weather Awareness Week will run from April 21 through April 27, 2024, and residents are encouraged to learn more about thunderstorms, tornadoes, lighting and flooding and how to prepare for them during the spring and summer seasons.

"Severe weather week is a great time to get prepared so that bad weather doesn't take you by surprise," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Homeowners can help fortify their homes against bad weather with a few simple steps. In addition to protecting their homes from damage, these tips could save the lives of loved ones."

Petri said that there are a number of things homeowners can do to stay safe during inclement weather, including:

Keep trees and branches trimmed and away from the house. Cutting branches away from the home keeps branches from falling on and damaging the roof, and getting rid of dead limbs also keeps them from snapping off during a storm and becoming dangerous projectiles.

Seal doors and windows. Keeping holes and cracks plugged can prevent wind and water from funneling into a home. It also helps keep energy costs lower because it prevents heating and air conditioning from escaping.

Clear the yard. If there are dead limbs, trashcans, furniture and other loose items in the yard, homeowners should either remove or secure them. Strong winds can pick these items up and propel them onto the house, which can cause damage to the home or the item.

Purchase or service sump pumps. Sump pumps are excellent in helping to remove standing water from low-lying areas of a home. If the home is prone to flooding, homeowners should consider purchasing a sump pump, and, if the home already has a sump pump, owners should make sure it is in good working order with regular maintenance.

Check the roof. Keeping gutters and downspouts free from debris allows heavy rains to drain quickly, which protects the roof from water damage. Homeowners should also check the sealant around chimneys or vent pipes to keep water from coming into the attic.

Invest in batteries and chargers. During an emergency, homeowners need to be able to find out reliable information, so ensuring that emergency radios have working batteries and that cellphones and laptops have chargers can keep residents in touch with the outside world.

"Unfortunately, we all have to deal with severe weather at one time or another," Petri said. "With a little effort, you can keep your home and family safe with a little prevention."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

