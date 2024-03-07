Celebrate World Water Day by implementing green plumbing techniques, say Brooklyn-based plumbers

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says green plumbers promote water conservation with innovative technology and homeowner tips

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners can celebrate World Water Day on March 22 by choosing green plumbing technology when updating or repairing plumbing in their homes.

"Plumbers who specialize in green technology provide homeowners with an advantage because their services are performed with efficiency in mind," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Green plumbers work to reduce the ecological impact while performing sound plumbing practices such as installing low-flow fixtures and accessories and working with the homeowner to provide water-saving technologies."

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day that highlights the importance of conserving fresh water. The day was first observed on March 22, 1993.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning was New York City's first full-service, eco-friendly GreenPlumbers USA company. GreenPlumbers is an international training and accreditation program designed to help plumbers and tradesmen understand their role in the environment and public health.

Petri said that homeowners can help conserve water by:

Flow restrictors cut your shower flow to about three gallons a minute instead of five to 10. Low-flow toilets use no more than 1.6 gallons of water to flush compared to the seven gallons regular toilets use. Taking shorter showers. Even with a flow restrictor, taking a shower can use up to three gallons of water a minute. Restricting the time spent in the shower conserves water.

Homeowners should wait until they have a full load of dishes or laundry to run the wash. This not only conserves water, waiting for full loads saves money on utility bills. Regularly checking for leaks. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of wasted water every year. Homeowners who see pooled water or hear dripping but cannot identify where the leak is coming from should call a professional to help locate the cause.

"Water is a precious natural resource that we need to protect," Petri said. "Not only do we need it for hydration, it is also necessary for sanitation, bathing and cooking. In the United States, we sometimes consider water scarcity to only be a problem in other parts of the world, but if we don't conserve our own water supply, we could run the risk of facing water shortages, too."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

