Brooklyn home service company shares solutions to improve IAQ

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners should take note of National Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Month in October by following some simple steps to ensure their homes' air quality is healthy and clean.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says that homeowners can celebrate National Indoor Air Quality Month by following a few simple steps to cleaner indoor air.

"In October, we're supposed to be scared of ghosts and goblins but not of our indoor air," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Surprisingly, data suggests that our indoor air quality is generally much worse than the quality of the air outside. According to the American Lung Association, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Since Americans spend as much as 90% of their time indoors, poor air quality can be a frightening problem to have."

Petri said that poor indoor air quality can create a range of negative health issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, and can trigger asthma attacks.

He said that homeowners should take these steps to ensure their IAQ is healthy:

Regularly replace the HVAC air filter: Most disposable air filters require changing about once every three to 12 months. However, if homeowners notice more dust and debris in the air, they may want to change the filter more frequently.

Use an air purifier: Homeowners can purchase stand-alone air purifiers, but a whole-home purifier that is attached to the HVAC system may be more effective because it cleans air from the source.

Clean the ductwork: Older homes can build up dust, pet dander and other contaminants inside the ductwork. When the HVAC system is running, it can spread this buildup of pollutants throughout the home. Having the ductwork cleaned by a professional can rid the ducts of these contaminants.

Open the windows: While most homeowners don't want to let their air conditioning out in the summer or their heat out in the winter, opening the windows during the spring and fall can help cleanse the home of dirty air.

Control the humidity: The ideal humidity level in a home should be between 40% and 60%. If the humidity level is too low, homeowners can purchase a humidifier. If there is too much moisture in the air, a dehumidifier might be necessary. High humidity causes mold growth while low humidity can cause eyes, nasal passages and skin to dry out.

Clean regularly: Keeping a home dusted and vacuumed can also improve a home's IAQ. Homeowners should also remember to clean ceiling fans and other hard-to-reach places like window sills and under furniture.

"If you're having breathing issues or smell foul odors, you might want to have your indoor air tested," Petri said. "You can either buy a kit to test yourself or you can hire a reputable HVAC company to test it for you. A thorough indoor air test will measure for things like allergens, mold and radon and should accurately let you know what's in your home's air."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/, or to schedule service, call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

