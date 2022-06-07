Brooklyn HVAC experts offer ideas to reduce energy costs as prices and consumption rise

"Not only has the cost of energy gone up, but we're also entering the warmer months when New Yorkers will be consuming more energy to beat the heat," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "It's always a good thing when you can be kind to the environment while saving money. There are several ways residents can stay cool while still cutting their energy consumption."

According to a recent New York Times article, economists list a rise in natural gas costs, the war in Ukraine, supply chain chaos, and a need for utility companies to harden their power grids against natural disasters as the reasons the cost of electric rates have risen so dramatically.

Petri says homeowners and apartment dwellers, alike, can reduce their consumption with the following ideas:

Tune up or replace the HVAC system. A regularly serviced or new, energy-saving air conditioning unit can save homeowners cash. Changing a clogged filter alone can save between 5 and 15% in energy use. Adjust the thermostat or get a smart thermostat. During the summer months, keeping the thermostat set above 75 degrees and using ceiling fans properly can save energy. Homeowners can also consider a smart thermostat that can "learn" how a family uses its HVAC unit and can adjust – or be adjusted – to cool when necessary. Lower water heating costs. Homeowners can adjust their water heaters to lower temperatures, particularly since extra hot showers are not often needed in the summer months. Maximizing laundry and dish loads before washing also reduces the amount of hot water used to clean these items. Use electricity during off-peak hours. Energy companies often chare more during peak hours so waiting until off-peak hours to cook, do laundry or wash dishes can help save on rates. Unplug devices. Unplugging devices like televisions and computers when they're not in use or using smart power strips eliminates "phantom" electricity that appliances, charges and standard power strips use even when turned off. Use weatherstripping and close vents. Caulking or weatherstripping cracks or holes around windows and doors can keep the cool air from leaking out while closing vents in rooms residents aren't using can keep costs down by not cooling rooms that don't need the refrigerated air.

"While these tips won't lower the rates, they can certainly help New Yorkers curtail some of their energy consumption," Petri said. "Residents shouldn't have to suffer through the heat just to save some money on their utility bills. By employing some of these tips, many residents will be able to stay cool without breaking the bank."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.