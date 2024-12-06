BROOKLYN NETS AND PHOENIX SUNS TO PLAY TWO PRESEASON GAMES IN MACAO IN OCTOBER 2025

- Nets and Suns to Play Preseason Games on Oct. 10 and 12, 2025 at The Venetian Arena -

MACAO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sands China Ltd. (HKEx: 1928.HK) today announced a multiyear collaboration to bring NBA China Games to Macao, beginning in 2025 when the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will play two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 12 at The Venetian Arena.

Photo: Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) Global Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships Catherine Carlson, Sands China Ltd. (SCL) President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Chum, Phoenix Suns Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Dan Costello, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) President and Chief Operating Officer and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, NBA Legends Ray Allen, DeMarcus Cousins, Stephon Marbury, Tracy McGrady, Cuttino Mobley and Tony Parker, and executives from the NBA, Sands and 88VIP.

The NBA and Sands will conduct interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives, and lifestyle events that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Macao throughout the year, including an NBA Fan Day during the week of the games that will feature celebrity performances and the opportunity to watch the teams, celebrities and influencers participate in oncourt activities and skills competitions. Ahead of the games, an NBA Flagship Store will open at The Londoner® Macao and provide fans in Macao and visiting from around the world with a wide range of authentic and customizable NBA merchandise from major brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Wilson and NBA Kids.

Sands hosted an event today at The Londoner Arena in Macao where the announcement was made by NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) President and Chief Operating Officer and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, and Sands China Ltd. (SCL) President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Chum. Joining them on stage were Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) Global Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships Catherine Carlson, Phoenix Suns Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Dan Costello, and NBA Legends Ray Allen, DeMarcus Cousins, Stephon Marbury, Tracy McGrady, Cuttino Mobley and Tony Parker.

The Nets currently feature 2023 FIBA World Cup gold medalist Dennis Schröder (Germany), 2023 USA Basketball Men's National Team member Cam Johnson (U.S.) and three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons (Australia). The Suns currently feature four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant (U.S.), two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker (U.S.), and three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal (U.S.).

The NBA China Games 2025 presented by 88VIP will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

In addition to presenting partner 88VIP, the games and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Ant International, Ctrip, Mengniu, Nike and Tissot. Sands China, the Official Integrated Resort Partner of NBA China, will serve as the Official Promoter of the games.

Executive Quotes:

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum :

"Bringing preseason games to Macao will showcase the excitement of the NBA to fans in one of the world's emerging hubs for sports. The Nets and the Suns feature an exciting mix of established and rising stars, and we look forward to engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community in Macao through these games and a variety of interactive events, youth development programs and social impact initiatives."

LVS President and Chief Operating Officer and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont :

"NBA basketball is a global sport that attracts people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures. It creates exciting experiences that connect people while playing a positive role in communities. Sands is honored to bring The NBA China Games to Macao so that the most elite level of basketball can be experienced directly by the fans who are so passionate about it. We look forward to welcoming the NBA to Macao next October."

SCL President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Chum :

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of an exciting multiyear collaboration between Sands China and the NBA. We are thrilled to be bringing The NBA China Games to Macao and to create opportunities for basketball fans from around the world to celebrate the best of sports. This association reflects Sands China's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests and our local community by providing a diverse spectrum of sports and lifestyle events throughout the year."

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks :

"We always love the opportunity to compete on the global stage and we are grateful to participate in The NBA China Games 2025. The Brooklyn Nets have an incredible fanbase around the globe and we can't wait to bring our love of the game directly to our fans while giving our players and coaches the opportunity to immerse themselves in a different culture."

Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein:

"We are excited to bring the Phoenix Suns to Macao next year to compete in front of our passionate fans in the region. Participating in The NBA China Games 2025 is part of our owner Mat Ishbia's vision to bring the Suns to a global audience and impact fans across the world."

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2024-25 season featured a record-tying 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.3 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social responsibility platform, partners with renowned community-based organizations around the world to address important social issues in the areas of education, inclusion, youth and family development, and health and wellness.

