Brooklyn Steel Co. Expands into Home Electrics with Launch of All-in-One Espresso Machine

NEW YORK, Apr. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the growing demand for elevated, café-quality experiences within the home, Brooklyn Steel Co. is expanding its presence in home electrics with today's launch of its first at-home espresso machine. This introduction marks a new chapter for the brand, moving beyond cookware and kitchen essentials to offer thoughtfully designed home coffee solutions.

Combines professional-grade features with accessible pricing, alongside the launch of a newly redesigned website Post this Photo of the Talos 20 espresso machine in Indigo Reverie (left) and Lunar (right).

In tandem with the product launch, Brooklyn Steel Co. has also unveiled a newly redesigned website, created to reflect the brand's expanded focus on at-home coffee and provide a more immersive, streamlined shopping experience. To explore the new espresso machine and complementary accessories, visit www.brooklynsteelco.com.

"This launch marks a new chapter for Brooklyn Steel Co. as we expand into home coffee," said Allison Picard, Product Development Manager at Core Home. "We designed this machine to deliver consistent, café-style performance at home in a way that is straightforward and easy to use."

Redefining the At-Home Coffee Experience

The Brooklyn Steel Co. Talos 20 is designed to transform daily coffee rituals, making them more intentional, personal, and accessible. Built for both beginners and aspiring home baristas, the machine combines precision engineering with an intuitive, all-in-one design, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

Positioned to compete with higher-end machines at a more accessible price point, the Talos 20 espresso machine delivers a balance of performance, design, and value, allowing customers to build a complete at-home café experience complemented by a growing collection of accessories.

Precision Engineering for Professional Results

The Talos 20 sets itself apart by integrating professional-grade performance into a streamlined design.

Key Features at a Glance

Integrated Conical Burr Grinder (27 settings) for precise, fresh grinding

for precise, fresh grinding Programmable Grind, Extraction & Temperature to save your preferred settings and deliver consistent espresso automatically with every use

to save your preferred settings and deliver consistent espresso automatically with every use 20-Bar Italian Pump for rich, café-quality espresso

for rich, café-quality espresso PID Temperature Control + Dual Thermoblock System for consistent heat and faster transitions

for consistent heat and faster transitions 360° Steam Wand for microfoam milk and latte art

for microfoam milk and latte art Real-Time Pressure Gauge for dialing in espresso extraction

Together, these features create a streamlined system that supports consistent espresso extraction, stable temperature control, and precise milk texturing—all within a single, integrated machine.

Unlike many entry-level options, the Talos 20 includes a commercial-size 58mm portafilter and a full suite of barista tools—including a bean hopper, hopper extender, milk pitcher, dosing ring, tamper, tamping mat, single and double filter baskets, and cleaning tools—providing a complete setup out of the box and bridging the gap between accessibility and professional performance.

The Brooklyn Steel Co. Talos 20 is available for purchase directly through the company's website and on Amazon, retailing for $499 with free shipping. For more information, visit www.brooklynsteelco.com.

Brooklyn Steel Co. is a New York-based brand known for thoughtfully designed cookware and kitchen essentials. With a focus on elevating everyday rituals, the brand creates products that bring intention and style into daily routines.

With its first espresso machine and newly launched website experience, Brooklyn Steel Co. brings its focus on design and performance into the at-home coffee category, offering customers a more seamless and elevated way to shop and brew.

Brooklyn Steel Co. is part of Core Home, a global housewares company known for developing innovative products across kitchen, hydration, and home categories. Learn more at www.brooklynsteelco.com.

SOURCE Core Home