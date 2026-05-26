THYME&TABLE™ LAUNCHES FULLY AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINE, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

Designed for simple, one-touch brewing, the Thyme&Table™ Fully Automatic Espresso Machine lets you enjoy over 50 drink options, from espressos and lattes to iced coffee.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme&Table™, a family-owned leader in stylish, high-performance homewares at affordable prices, today announced the debut of its Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

Effortlessly prepare cafe-quality coffee at home with simple, one-touch brewing.

Thyme&Table™ Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, Sand Thyme&Table™ Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, Faded Rose

At $599.96, the Thyme&Table™ automatic machine offers more drink options – over 50 hot and cold recipes, from macchiatos to iced cappuccinos – as well as greater brewing pressure and more grinding selections. Available in three colors: Sand, Slate and Faded Rose.

Designed and manufactured exclusively for Walmart, the Fully Automatic Espresso Machine transforms a typically complex process into a seamless experience that pours rich, flavorful espresso every time.

No more struggling to fill the portafilter, lock it into the group head and bang out drained pucks. The intuitive touch screen lets you whip up coffee and milk-based drinks with ease. And cleaning is a breeze with easy-access features like a puck collector bin.

"We didn't set out to make a good espresso machine at a great price. We set out to make THE espresso machine — and then make it accessible to everyone," said Steven Bram, CEO of Core Home, the parent company of Thyme&Table™.

"Thyme & Table is what happens when you stop accepting that beautiful, high-performing products are someone else's luxury," Bram said. "We exist for one reason: to close the gap between what people deserve in their homes and what they've been told they can afford."

Last year, Thyme&Table™ launched its first line of kitchen appliances – including espresso, drip and capsule coffee machines – achieving unprecedented price points through efficient and ethical manufacturing and innovative design.

Now it's pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and function even further with the Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

STAND OUT FEATURES OF THE FULLY AUTOMATIC ESPRESSO MACHINE

One-Touch, Fully Automatic Brewing – Delivers café-quality espresso and specialty drinks with a single touch.





20-Bar Pressure Brewing – High-pressure extraction produces rich, full-bodied espresso with balanced crema.





Built-In Conical Burr Grinder – Integrated grinder with 15 settings allows for precise control over grind size and flavor.





Dual Brew Capability – Brew using whole beans or pre-ground coffee with a dedicated hopper bypass for added flexibility.





50+ Customizable Drink Options – Prepare espresso, latte, cappuccino, iced coffee, cold brew, and more with adjustable strength and temperature controls.





Automatic Milk System with Detachable Milk Tank – Integrated milk container froths and dispenses milk for smooth, consistent foam, then removes easily for storage and cleaning.





Dual Boiler Heating System – Supports rapid heat-up and continuous brewing without waiting between drinks.





Intuitive Touchscreen Display – Clean, easy-to-navigate interface simplifies drink selection and customization.





Removable Water Tank with Filtration – 50.7 oz water tank includes a filter designed to improve taste and support machine longevity.

MADE FOR EVERYDAY ELEVATED LIVING

Since its founding in 2017, Thyme&Table™ has been producing kitchenware worthy of premium retailers but at surprisingly affordable prices.

Thyme&Table™ engineers trend-savvy, ahead-of-the-curve appliances with top materials and artistic designs – with a mission to add flair to cooking routines with unique finishes, bold colors and innovative technology.

And it makes preparing, cooking and storing food accessible for everyone under one brand: Cookware, dinnerware, barware, gadgets, bakeware, kitchen appliances and more.

Thyme&Table™ kitchenware are sold in all Walmart stores and Supercenters (including Walmart Canada) and at Walmart.com. The new Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is available in Sand at select Walmart stores and online, while Slate and Faded Rose are available exclusively at Walmart.com.

About Thyme&Table™

Thyme&Table™ is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

SOURCE Core Home