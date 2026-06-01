TAL Debuts Limited Edition Water Bottle Collection with TV Personality & Content Creator Cely Vazquez

Affordable hydration brand expands Walmart.com assortment with an expressive and playful new collection in collaboration with the TV and social media creator, Cely Vazquez

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAL, the stylish and affordable hydration brand found exclusively at Walmart, launched a new limited edition collection in collaboration with TV and social media personality Cely Vazquez.

TAL Hydration Cely Vazquez Collection

The partnership with Cely Vazquez taps into her signature aesthetic to create a collection that feels expressive, bold, and playful. TAL delivers trend-forward, design-driven hydration products that seamlessly blend style and function, offering expertly crafted water bottles, tumblers, and seasonal collections that rival premium competitors at a more accessible price point.

The TAL x Cely Vazquez collection taps into trending animal prints perfect for the Summer season, whether users are heading to the office or the beach. The collection is perfect for Summer on the go, fitting seamlessly into workdays, workouts, and travel, and emphasizing playful patterns. Much like Vazquez, the latest drop from TAL brings fun and creativity to any setting, with everyday essentials that double as fashion accessories. Crafted from durable stainless steel, each bottle is designed for both longevity and performance, with features such as the easy-to-carry handle, flip-up easy-sip straw lid, and leak-proof design.

"This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to connect with consumers who see personal style as an extension of who they are," said Steven Bram, CEO of Core Home. "Cely brought such a playful, expressive, and confident perspective to this collection, creating designs that feel bold, emotional, and full of personality. Our goal is always to create products that blend function and style, and this partnership reflects that commitment, offering pieces that feel both practical and unapologetically personal for everyday life."

The collection can be purchased online at Walmart.com and is available in the 32 oz. Stainless Steel Skye Tumbler with Handle and Flip-Up Straw, in Tiger, Zebra, and Cheetah prints, all retailing for $18.96.

Key Features Include:

32 oz. Capacity: Holds plenty of water or beverages to keep users hydrated longer between refills.

Holds plenty of water or beverages to keep users hydrated longer between refills. Double-Wall Stainless Steel Insulation: Helps maintain drink temperature for hours, keeping drinks cold.

Helps maintain drink temperature for hours, keeping drinks cold. Flip-Up Easy-Sip Straw Lid: Provides comfortable, spill-resistant sipping without removing the lid.

Provides comfortable, spill-resistant sipping without removing the lid. Leak-Proof Lid: Designed to prevent spills during commuting, travel, and daily use.

Designed to prevent spills during commuting, travel, and daily use. Easy-Carry Handle: Makes transporting your tumbler simple and comfortable.

Makes transporting your tumbler simple and comfortable. Durable Stainless-Steel Construction: Built for long-lasting performance and everyday reliability.

"Designing this collection felt deeply personal to me because I wanted each bottle to reflect a different mood and energy that feels true to who I am," said Vazquez. "I've always been drawn to things that feel playful, expressive, bold, and alive, so the collection leans into deeper tones, animal prints, and personal touches that give each bottle personality. More than anything, I wanted people who are playful, girly, expressive, dramatic, or unapologetically themselves to feel seen, and for the collection to feel like an extension of them."

The limited-edition collection is available to purchase online on Walmart.com while supplies last. To learn more about TAL, please visit talhydration.com.

About Tal Hydration

TAL is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products with a wide variety of brands, including Thyme & Table, Core Kitchen, Brooklyn Steel Co., and Manna Hydration. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

About Cely Vazquez

Cely Vazquez is a singer, content creator, and television personality best known for her breakout appearance on Love Island USA. With roots in music dating back to childhood, Cely has built a loyal audience through her vibrant personality, authentic storytelling, and passion for entertainment. Alongside partnerships with major brands, she continues to develop her music career while connecting with millions of followers across social media.

SOURCE Core Home