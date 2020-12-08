Brooks Automation Mourns the Sudden Passing of Board Member Mr. A. Clinton Allen

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today with great sadness that Mr. A. Clinton Allen, Director, passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2020. Mr. Allen served on Brooks' Board of Directors since 2003. He was 76.

"We are all saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and longtime board member, Clint Allen," commented Joe Martin, Chairman of Brooks' Board of Directors. "We are thankful for Clint's leadership, guidance and wisdom, and we will remember him for his infectious personality and love of life. He will be greatly missed by the Board and the whole Brooks family."

Mr. Allen was chairman and chief executive officer of A.C. Allen & Company, an investment banking consulting firm, and principal of the American College of Corporate Directors, an organization that provides educational and other services to public company directors, chief executive officers and corporate counsel. He also served on numerous other public company boards over his long career, including Blockbuster Entertainment, Swiss Army, LKQ Corp. and Steinway Musical Instrument.

