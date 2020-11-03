Brooks Automation Receives 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that it has been recognized by Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) as a recipient of a 2020 Supplier Excellence Award. Selected from Lam's extensive list of preferred global suppliers, Brooks was one of six award recipients recognized for its commitment to exceeding performance standards. Brooks received the award for the Ramp Performance category, which recognizes exceptional support of Lam's increased manufacturing tool shipments.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious award from Lam Research, one of the semiconductor industry's most well-respected companies," said David Jarzynka, president of Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work by the Brooks team, with a strong partnership with Lam, to ensure execution excellence despite the challenges that have faced our industry this year."

Lam Research presented the 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards during virtual events held on Oct. 28 and 30. At this year's events, themed "Resiliency: Agility and Flexibility," Lam's top suppliers gathered online to strengthen collaborative partnerships and discuss opportunities to drive continuous improvements in the supply chain.

"Our suppliers are an integral part of our success and we are pleased to congratulate our distinguished award winners," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. "Our collaboration with Brooks has played a critical role in ensuring that the semiconductor supply chain has been able to answer the world's rapidly growing demand for technology. Together with our suppliers and customers, we are driving the semiconductor breakthroughs that are at the very core of the digital transformation of our society."

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of DNA gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark Namaroff

Director, Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE Brooks Automation

