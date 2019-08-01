Brooks Automation Reports Results of Third Fiscal Quarter of 2019, Ended June 30, 2019, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), a leader in automation solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences industries, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, ended June 30, 2019.

The Company announced on July 1, 2019 that it had completed the sale of its Semiconductor Cryogenics business to Edwards Vacuum LLC (a member of the Atlas Copco Group). In accordance with GAAP, the Company is reporting the operating results of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business, for all periods presented in this release, as discontinued operations.

Management Comments

Steve Schwartz, president and CEO, commented, "The results of our third fiscal quarter highlight the strength of our transformed portfolio. Our Life Sciences business has achieved its sixteenth quarter of sequential growth driven by the strength of GENEWIZ, while Semiconductor Solutions provided sequential growth in a very weak cyclical point in the market. We have achieved yet another significant change in our portfolio as the sale of the Semiconductor Cryo business was completed as we entered the fourth quarter. We have reset our balance sheet with the proceeds from the divestiture and have ample opportunity to use it."

Schwartz continued, "Our past investments and diversification of the portfolio are showing the benefits inside this quarter. In Semi, year-over-year, we continued to see slower sales through our traditional tier-one OEM customers, while achieving record revenue in Advanced Packaging applications and near record levels in our Contamination Control Solutions products. In Life Sciences, our Sample Management business provided 5% organic growth year-over year, while GENEWIZ, which was acquired in November, achieved strong 13% sequential growth compared to the second fiscal quarter with balanced growth in all service offerings. We believe each of our businesses hold great advantages and are positioned nicely in strong markets with additional opportunity as we go into the final quarter of our 2019 fiscal year."

GAAP Summary, Third Quarter, Fiscal 2019

Revenue was $204 million in the third quarter, an increase of 3% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2019, and 18% higher compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

in the third quarter, an increase of 3% compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2019, and 18% higher compared to the third fiscal quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.10 compared to $0.05 last quarter and $0.32 in the third quarter of 2018. Discontinued operations provided $0.09 and continuing operations provided $0.01 in the quarter.

compared to last quarter and in the third quarter of 2018. Discontinued operations provided and continuing operations provided in the quarter. Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $116 million , up 3% from the second quarter of 2019 and lower by 5% on a year-over-year basis. Sequential growth was driven by expansion of vacuum systems and robots, and reticle stockers.

, up 3% from the second quarter of 2019 and lower by 5% on a year-over-year basis. Sequential growth was driven by expansion of vacuum systems and robots, and reticle stockers. Life Sciences revenue was $88 million , an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 77% on a year-over-year basis with 5% organic growth year-over-year. GENEWIZ contributed $37 million of revenue in the quarter, up 13% sequentially. Organic growth, driven within Sample Management, was dampened by an 11% year-over-year decline in large automated store systems.

, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 77% on a year-over-year basis with 5% organic growth year-over-year. GENEWIZ contributed of revenue in the quarter, up 13% sequentially. Organic growth, driven within Sample Management, was dampened by an 11% year-over-year decline in large automated store systems. GAAP operating income was $16 million , an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 31% higher compared with the third quarter of 2018.

, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 31% higher compared with the third quarter of 2018. Below operating income, net interest expense was flat sequentially at $8 million . The Company reported a tax provision of $7.3 million in the quarter, including a $4.3 million provision for additional transition toll tax reflecting a regulatory adjustment in the quarter to the U.S. Tax Reform Act. Compared to a $1.0 million tax benefit last quarter, the change in the tax line provided an unfavorable $0.10 per share impact on GAAP EPS. Second quarter 2019 results included a $9 million charge for the early extinguishment of debt associated with the syndication of the Company's $350 million incremental term loan incurred in connection with the GENEWIZ acquisition.

. The Company reported a tax provision of in the quarter, including a provision for additional transition toll tax reflecting a regulatory adjustment in the quarter to the U.S. Tax Reform Act. Compared to a tax benefit last quarter, the change in the tax line provided an unfavorable per share impact on GAAP EPS. Second quarter 2019 results included a charge for the early extinguishment of debt associated with the syndication of the Company's incremental term loan incurred in connection with the GENEWIZ acquisition. Cash flow from operations was $36 million in the quarter. At June 30, 2019 , the balance of total debt was $541 million and the balance of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $160 million .

Non-GAAP Performance Discussion for Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.20 compared to $0.17 last quarter and $0.21 in the third quarter of 2018. Operating margins were 12.7%, up 90 basis points both sequentially and from the third quarter of 2018 driven by gross margin improvement.

compared to last quarter and in the third quarter of 2018. Operating margins were 12.7%, up 90 basis points both sequentially and from the third quarter of 2018 driven by gross margin improvement. Non-GAAP gross margins were 42.4%, an improvement of 40 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 230 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2018. Life Sciences gross margins were 43.3%, up 70 basis points sequentially driven by improved GENEWIZ margins partially offset by softer Sample Management margins. Life Sciences gross margins were up 510 basis points year over year driven by the addition of the higher margin GENEWIZ business in the portfolio. The Semiconductor Solutions business gross margin improved 10 basis points from last quarter to 41.7%, and 80 basis points from the prior year driven by favorable revenue mix.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $36 million , up from $33 million in the prior quarter and $28 million in the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin has improved 150 basis points year-over-year to 17.6%.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Subsequent Event - Sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics Business

As previously announced after the close of the third quarter 2019, the Company completed the sale of its Semiconductor Cryogenics business on July 1, 2019 to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash, which is estimated to provide a $400 million gain on the sale. Net cash proceeds from the divestiture will be approximately $550 million upon the settlement of fees, taxes and final working capital and other adjustments. Upon closure of the sale on July 1, the Company utilized $495 million of proceeds to reduce its gross debt to $52 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2019. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and year-end of fiscal 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $192 million to $200 million resulting in full year revenue of $774 million to $782 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.26 and for the full year, $0.75 to $0.80. GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter, excluding the gain to be recognized on the Cryogenics sale, is expected to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.12 and for the full year, $0.40 to $0.47.

About Brooks Automation, Inc.

Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018 Revenue























Products $ 128,397

$ 135,278



$ 381,827

$ 362,082 Services

75,483



37,085





199,810



109,832 Total revenue

203,880



172,363





581,637



471,914 Cost of revenue























Products

77,203



82,340





229,580



216,504 Services

43,167



23,208





115,951



71,949 Total cost of revenue

120,370



105,548





345,531



288,453 Gross profit

83,510



66,815





236,106



183,461 Operating expenses























Research and development

14,235



12,045





41,485



34,797 Selling, general and administrative

52,596



42,142





158,509



120,741 Restructuring charges

256



81





685



129 Total operating expenses

67,087



54,268





200,679



155,667 Operating income

16,423



12,547





35,427



27,794 Interest income

108



689





847



1,193 Interest expense

(8,041)



(2,465)





(21,348)



(6,842) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—





(9,051)



— Other expenses, net

(309)



(608)





(1,116)



(3,047) Income before income taxes

8,181



10,163





4,759



19,098 Income tax provision (benefit)

7,260



5,350





400



(49,831) Income from continuing operations

921



4,813





4,359



68,929 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

6,333



17,793





20,731



37,183 Net income $ 7,254

$ 22,606



$ 25,090

$ 106,112 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

—



111





—



111 Net income attributable to Brooks Automation, Inc. $ 7,254

$ 22,717



$ 25,090

$ 106,223 Basic net income per share:























Basic net income per share from continuing operations $ 0.01

$ 0.07



$ 0.06

$ 0.98 Basic net income per share from discontinued operations

0.09



0.25





0.29



0.53 Basic net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.32



$ 0.35

$ 1.51 Diluted net income per share:























Diluted net income per share from continuing operations $ 0.01

$ 0.07



$ 0.06

$ 0.97 Diluted net income per share from discontinued operations

0.09



0.25





0.29



0.52 Diluted net income per share $ 0.10

$ 0.32



$ 0.35

$ 1.50

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:























Basic

72,188



70,596





71,903



70,425 Diluted

72,470



70,978





72,313



70,933



























BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)













June 30,

September 30,

2019

2018



(unaudited)





Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,852

$ 197,708 Marketable securities

35



46,281 Accounts receivable, net

163,105



125,192 Inventories

104,786



96,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,441



31,741 Current assets held for sale

61,665



66,148 Total current assets

526,884



564,056 Property, plant and equipment, net

98,330



59,988 Long-term marketable securities

2,874



7,237 Long-term deferred tax assets

25,345



43,798 Goodwill

490,545



255,876 Intangible assets, net

262,195



99,956 Other assets

21,126



5,294 Non-current assets held for sale

65,561



59,052 Total assets $ 1,492,860

$ 1,095,257 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,326

$ 2,000 Accounts payable

47,789



44,724 Deferred revenue

30,598



25,884 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

7,190



6,340 Accrued compensation and benefits

28,628



29,322 Accrued restructuring costs

280



659 Accrued income taxes payable

7,784



6,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,656



30,405 Current liabilities held for sale

12,741



18,537 Total current liabilities

174,992



164,617 Long-term debt

534,748



194,071 Long-term tax reserves

15,044



1,102 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

16,025



7,135 Long-term pension liabilities

4,865



4,255 Other long-term liabilities

8,953



5,547 Non-current liabilities held for sale

107



698 Total liabilities

754,734



377,425 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 85,681,274 shares issued and

72,219,405 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, 84,164,130 shares issued and 70,702,261 shares

outstanding at September 30, 2018

857



841 Additional paid-in capital

1,915,138



1,898,434 Accumulated other comprehensive income

14,586



13,587 Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)



(200,956) Accumulated deficit

(991,499)



(994,074) Total stockholders' equity

738,126



717,832 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,492,860

$ 1,095,257

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)













Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 25,090

$ 106,112 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

40,429



27,621 Stock-based compensation

15,172



14,999 Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

766



565 Earnings of equity method investments

(4,876)



(4,931) Loss recovery on insurance claim

—



(1,103) Deferred income tax benefit

(9,207)



(48,274) Loss on extinguishment of debt

9,051



— Other gains on disposals of assets

156



— Accounts receivable

(6,456)



(32,887) Inventories

(6,431)



(21,647) Prepaid expenses and current assets

2,109



(4,395) Accounts payable

(6,761)



16,656 Deferred revenue

4,959



487 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

1,022



(192) Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(9,404)



(1,252) Accrued restructuring costs

(361)



(1,523) Proceeds from recovery on insurance claim

1,082



— Accrued expenses and current liabilities

1,901



(7,478) Net cash provided by operating activities

58,241



42,758 Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(15,548)



(9,320) Purchases of marketable securities

(1,290)



(58,312) Sales of marketable securities

48,904



— Maturities of marketable securities

2,557



8,450 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(442,704)



(82,977) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

—



200 Net cash used in investing activities

(408,081)



(141,959) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

686,386



197,554 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1,548



1,395 Payments of financing costs

(687)



(318) Principal payments on debt

(354,940)



(1,000) Payments of capital lease

(849)



— Common stock dividends paid

(21,658)



(21,202) Net cash provided by financing activities

309,800



176,429 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(816)



526 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(40,856)



77,754 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

197,708



101,622 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 156,852

$ 179,376

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data





share





share





share Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 921

$ 0.01

$ (2,829)

$ (0.04)

$ 4,813

$ 0.07 Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



—



—



—



—



735



0.01 Amortization of intangible assets



9,050



0.12



9,405



0.13



6,583



0.09 Restructuring charges



256



0.00



370



0.01



81



0.00 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



9,051



—



—



— Merger costs



156



0.00



36



0.00



377



0.01 Adjustment of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets



—



—



—



—



1,670



0.02 Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities (1)



4,281



0.06



—



—



—



— Tax adjustments (2)



974



0.01



803



0.01



—



— Tax effect of adjustments



(1,345)



(0.02)



(4,593)



(0.06)



568



0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 14,293

$ 0.20

$ 12,243

$ 0.17

$ 14,827

$ 0.21 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



5,277



0.07



5,121



0.07



4,633



0.07 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



4,485



0.06



4,353



0.06



3,938



0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 18,778

$ 0.26

$ 16,596

$ 0.23

$ 18,765

$ 0.26





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



72,470



—



72,292



—



70,978































Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018







per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share Net income from continuing operations

$ 4,359

$ 0.06

$ 68,929

$ 0.97 Adjustments:























Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired



184



0.00



1,896



0.03 Amortization of intangible assets



26,230



0.36



17,686



0.25 Restructuring charges



685



0.01



129



0.00 Loss on extinguishment of debt



9,051



—



—



— Merger costs



6,546



0.09



2,637



0.04 Adjustment of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets



—



—



(56,347)



(0.79) Tax Reform - rate change applied to deferred tax liabilities (1)



1,796



0.02



(671)



(0.01) Tax adjustments (2)



(1,275)



(0.02)



—



— Tax effect of adjustments



(9,122)



(0.13)



(754)



(0.01) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



38,454



0.53



33,505



0.47 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



14,574



0.20



14,269



0.20 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



12,388

$ 0.17



12,129



0.17 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 50,842

$ 0.70

$ 45,634

$ 0.64

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



72,313



—



70,933































(1) Adjustments are related to U.S. Federal Tax Reform.



(2) The Company has elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate and to exclude the benefit of a change in the deferred tax benefit realized in the three months ended December 31, 2018 related to a change in the Company's state effective tax rate related to the acquisition of GENEWIZ.