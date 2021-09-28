Brooks Introduces Azenta Life Sciences To Advance Innovative Sample Solutions

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announces Brooks Life Sciences Services and Products businesses will be rebranded under the creation of a new identity – Azenta Life Sciences ("Azenta"). Azenta will bring together our existing portfolio of life sciences products and services to deliver integrated enterprise-wide sample exploration and management solutions.

"We are excited to announce the creation of Azenta as it reinforces our commitment to helping customers reach new heights in their pursuit of scientific progress," said Steve Schwartz, Brooks' President and CEO. "Azenta embodies our industry-leading expertise which will be seamlessly offered across an integrated portfolio to help drive innovation, and accelerate discovery, development and delivery of critical new therapies."

The life sciences industry will benefit from the Azenta portfolio and vision with the integration of industry-leading capabilities within automated ultra-cold sample storage and sample repository solutions, sample sourcing and genomic services, data management and informatics, and consumables and instruments.

"Our customers have seen the unrelenting demands for a partner that can protect their critical samples in research and clinical trials along with offering deep expertise, speed, integrity and trust for unparalleled sample exploration and management solutions," said Linda De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our new strategic focus with Azenta will enable our company to better serve our customers with scale, end-to-end solutions and robust capabilities that will drive innovation and growth with greater speed and precision."

Azenta has operations across North America, Europe and Asia, and serves customers worldwide. Over the coming months, legacy brands will be consolidated under the Azenta brand.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com.

