Brother International Corporation Announces Top Management Changes

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corp. (BIC-USA) announced the appointment of Kenji Kamei as president, effective April 1, 2026, positioning the company for its next phase of growth across the Americas.

Brother International Corporation Brother International Corporation

Kamei most recently served as vice president and officer of corporate planning, and as a member of the BIC-USA Board of Directors. Prior to this role, he served as president of Brother Brazil. Since joining Brother in 2001, Kamei has built a distinguished career across the Brother Group, holding leadership roles at Brother Industries Ltd., BIC-USA and Brother Brazil. His broad experience across global operations, strategy and regional leadership has given him deep knowledge of the business and strong relationships throughout the Brother organization.

"Kenji is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our business, our customers and our culture," said Kazufumi Ikeda, president of Brother Industries Ltd. "He has built strong teams, delivered results across regions and is well-prepared to lead BIC-USA forward."

As president, Kamei will focus on driving growth, strengthening partnerships and advancing key priorities across the region. He is known for his practical, team-oriented leadership style and his ability to move strategy into action.

"It's an honor to step into this role," Kamei said. "We have a strong team and a solid foundation on which to build. My focus will be on continuing to deliver our 'At Your Side' promise for our customers, strengthening our partnerships and positioning the business for long-term growth."

Kamei succeeds Don Cummins, who served as president since 2019 and will transition to chairman of the BIC-USA Board of Directors through March 2027. In that role, Cummins will continue to support the leadership team and help guide the company through this transition.

Cummins joined Brother in 1985 and held a range of leadership roles across marketing, sales and executive management. As president, he led a period of sustained growth and helped expand the company's presence and capabilities across the Americas.

These organizational changes take effect April 1, 2026.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products for the sewing and crafting enthusiast, as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, NJ is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico.

For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

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SOURCE Brother International Corporation