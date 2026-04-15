BROTHER INTRODUCES PRINT+ ALL-INCLUSIVE SUBSCRIPTION POWERING SCALABLE DIRECT-TO-GARMENT PRODUCTION

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation announced the launch of Print+, a new monthly subscription for printing supplies and support designed to make mass production direct-to-garment (DTG) printing more accessible, predictable and scalable for high-volume apparel decorators.

Print+ delivers an all-inclusive solution – bundling equipment, ink and pretreatment, maintenance and support into one monthly offering – simplifying operations and removing the need for large upfront capital investments. The subscription program is designed for high-volume production shops, growing businesses seeking predictable costs and operations looking to expand production capacity through automation while optimizing labor utilization.

"Print+ removes traditional barriers for high-volume decorators looking to scale mass production DTG," said Lawrence Davenport, vice president of the Industrial Products Division at Brother International Corporation. "By combining automation, industrial-grade hardware and comprehensive support into one predictable monthly plan, we're giving businesses a smarter, more flexible way to grow."

The program enables customers to select the equipment that best aligns with their monthly printing requirements and production volume, with the option to choose a four- or five-year subscription plan.

Print+ provides access to the industry‑leading Brother digital line automation systems (DL2200 or DL2400) paired with GTX600 printers (Standard or Extra Colors models).

The subscription includes all necessary inks and consumables, preventative maintenance parts and labor, allowances for high-mortality components, remote diagnostics and the Brother At Your Side service commitment.

To learn more about Print+, visit BrotherIndustrialPrinting.com/printplus.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, products and solutions for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico.

For more information, visit brother-usa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brother Media Team

Brother International Corporation

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SOURCE Brother International Corporation