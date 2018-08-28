Brother Products And Technology Now Available Through Strategic Toshiba Partnership

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation announced today a strategic partnership with Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc., a provider of multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage, to bring a new selection of laser printers, multifunction printers (MFPs) and scanners to Toshiba's direct sales and authorized resellers and clients. With the addition of the Brother Workhorse Series lineup of monochrome and color laser devices, Toshiba resellers now can offer customers an extensive suite of award-winning business-class products1 to complement Toshiba's industry-recognized lineup and meet the evolving workflow needs of today's customers.

"As the market continues to change, there is a need for channel partners to offer a full suite of scalable and secure products and solutions to serve the unique document management needs of each business – and this partnership does just that," said Bill Henderson, Vice President of Marketing at Brother. "Integrating the Brother A4 (letter-size) hardware lineup and extensive portfolio of customized solutions and services with Toshiba's top-flight A3 (ledger-size) lineup is a win-win that will provide dealers and their customers with a strong document management approach for long-term success."

In addition to the lineup of robust products, Toshiba direct operations and independent resellers will also have access to exclusive programs that aid resellers in securing contractual business. One such offering is the Brother Value Print Program (VPP), designed to align with partners' existing Managed Print Services (MPS) strategies with a focus on extended warranties and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for the consumer.

Brother offers enhanced collaboration through a portfolio of customizable solutions to streamline document management, providing customers with options to meet their unique business challenges. This portfolio includes document security, workflow solutions, mobile and cloud applications, and supported by the Brother Special Solutions Team (SST), a team of field service solutions engineers which assess a customer's business challenge and designs the optimal document solutions approach for each customer's environment.

"Our agreement with Brother supports Toshiba's customer-centric approach of delivering best-in-class managed print services to end users," said Bill Melo, Toshiba America Business Solutions chief marketing executive. "Combining Brothers' A4 MFPs with Toshiba's innovative hardware portfolio and industry-leading assessment and fleet management programs will provide a custom solution to more comprehensively address the specific document management needs of each client."

Toshiba direct operations and resellers will also have access to the Brother Knowledge Center, a partner portal designed to train and provide resellers with information to grow their understanding of Brother's full portfolio, and Brother's "At Your Side" philosophy, which includes a priority support line dedicated to channel partners and customers.

With this new partnership, a series of dealer events, and a forthcoming multi-million dollar B2B campaign, Brother is continuing to focus on moving upmarket and providing dealers and resellers with a full suite of ultra-reliable hardware, customized solutions and personalized services that fit the evolving workflow needs of mid and large-size businesses today.

For more information on the full suite of Brother products, services and solutions, visit www.brothersolutions.com.

1 Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) awarded the MFC-L9570CDW with the BLI Winter 2018 Pick Award; the business monochrome laser line with the BLI 2017 Line of the Year Award; the HL-L9310CDW with the BLI Summer 2017 Pick Award; and the MFC-L6900DW and HL6400DW series with the BLI Winter 2016 Pick Award.

About Brother International Corporation

Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology and document management solutions, including award-winning color and black and white multifunctional printers, scanners, label printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The Brother P-touch line of label and ribbon printers that feature laminated and specialty tapes along with printable ribbons. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently received PCMag's 2018 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. Brother International Corporation's At Your Side philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business, home office and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company's award-winning e-STUDIO™ copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require.

Complementing its hardware offering is a full suite of document workflow, capture and security services including Encompass™, the company's industry-acclaimed Managed Print Services program. Encompass enables clients to print less and optimize workflow while improving energy efficiency.

TABS' Ellumina™ digital signage offering includes all of the hardware, software and services needed to implement dynamic and interactive digital signage installations.

TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit www.business.toshiba.com.

CONTACT: Ally Norton, Manager, Brother International Corporation, allyson.norton@brother.com, 908-252-3034.

SOURCE Brother International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.brother-usa.com

