BROTHER'S BOND BOURBON INTRODUCES HOT TODDY KIT JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Each kit includes one 750ml Brother's Bond Bourbon, three Chai Tea Bags, four ounces of Honey Syrup, and four lemons.

"The Brother's Bond Bourbon Hot Toddy cocktail kit provides a perfect bonding experience for those warm and cozy gatherings with the company we love to keep," shared Ian Somerhalder.

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother's Bond Bourbon is a nod to their on-screen characters, their shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood they've formed over the years. Brother's Bond aimed to create the perfect bourbon that is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. As the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram (with over 1.6 million followers), Brother's bond is a story of time and quality, with the goal of using their platform to help reverse climate change by giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

The four-grain, high rye bourbon has a mash bill that is 65% corn, 22% rye with the percentage of wheat and barley kept a secret. Aged for a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels, the barrel staves with #4 char and the barrel heads with #2 char with an ABV of 40%.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts, and home bartenders alike, with innovative cocktail kits featuring top-shelf liquors, unique ingredients, and bar-quality garnishes – all in one easy-to-use box delivered directly to your door! Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and help to demystify the craft cocktail movement. We offer kits in a range of sizes (making 2 to 16+ drinks), perfect for gifting or parties!

