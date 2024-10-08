Brother's Bond Bourbon Pays Tribute to Bourbon History with 7-Year-Old Bottled in Bond Release

Award-Winning Expression Celebrates Long-Standing Whiskey Traditions

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paying homage to bourbon heritage and tradition, the award-winning Brother's Bond Bourbon , founded by actors, real-life friends, and exceptional whiskey makers, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, announced today the release of its newest expression, Brother's Bond 7-Year Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Meticulously crafted to meet the strict standards of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, their Bottled in Bond is now available in retailers nationwide and online via ReserveBar.

This expression joins the brand's growing portfolio of award-winning whiskies. With a focus on creating exceptional whiskies, Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey has already received top accolades in 2024, earning the coveted Double Platinum at the 2024 ASCOT Awards, and taking home Double Gold at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (98 points) and New York International Spirits Competition (96 points).

Distilled in pre-Prohibition history, the Bottle in Bond designation for spirits requires the expression to be bottled at exactly 100 proof, by one distiller at a single distillery in one season, and aged in a federally bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years – Brother's Bond Bottled in Bond is aged for seven years.

"The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was one of the first consumer protection laws in the United States–it allowed Americans to be assured they were consuming a quality product made to the strictest standards," shares Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother's Bond Bourbon. "Our Bottled in Bond expression which has been aged over 7 years follows this same 100+ year tradition to create a superior bourbon that we can't wait to share with fans across the world."

Brother's Bond Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the brand's first high-rye, three-grain bourbon mash bill – made with 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye. As a high rye bourbon, with a deep barrel char, non-chill filtered, and aged for a minimum of seven years, Brother's Bond Bottled in Bond is a very complex, rich, and balanced expression that is full of character. In the glass, the liquid reflects a deep amber, with hints of rich mahogany, giving off an aroma with a sweet, harmonious blend of vanilla, toasted oak, and caramel with fruitcake notes of subtle baking spices and dried fruit. The taste is sweet and round evoking butterscotch, toffee, and a pour of maple syrup balanced by a mid-palate gentle spiciness of cinnamon and nutmeg. The finish is long and satisfying, yet distinctly warm and comforting with notes of pleasant oak, vanilla, and caramel, culminating in an empty glass scent of ambrosia.

"We are so proud to be able to bring this product to whiskey enthusiasts, expanding our portfolio of expressions," adds Paul Wesley, co-founder of Brother's Bond Bourbon. "Bottled in Bond is the epitome of what we strive for as a brand—unrivaled quality while paying homage to the rich heritage and tradition of American whiskey-making."

Brother's Bond Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey - Aged 7 Years ($59.99 MSRP / 100 Proof)

About Brother's Bond

Brother's Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother's Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The award-winning whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother's Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture with every bottle sold. For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @brothersbondbourbon and X @brothersbond.

