Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Celebrates Honorees at 6th Annual Tribute to Bravery Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony and Luncheon

South Florida nonprofit recognizes the courage and compassion of Broward County first responders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 27, the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council hosted its 6th Annual Tribute to Bravery Valor Awards Ceremony and Luncheon at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach. The event honored local heroes who have shown extraordinary service in the line of duty.

Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony, BSAC Board Members & Honorees Lieutenant Alejandro Beltran, Jr., Firefighter/Paramedic John Cuffari, Jr., and Firefighter/Paramedic Kayle Downey from Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue - Rescue 51 BSAC Honorees Officer Dana Doklean and K-9 Casey from the Hollywood Police Department

Guests enjoyed a welcome reception, followed by the ceremony and luncheon where Broward County first responders were presented with the Medal of Valor Award in acknowledgement of their various acts of courage, bravery, and compassion. The award recognizes those who sacrifice their safety for the lives of others and protect their communities.

"We had the honor of recognizing the moments when first responders step forward and make decisions that change lives," said Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "Our organization is committed to making sure they are supported every day they put on their uniform."

"My team and I review each incident report, and we see firsthand what these brave men and women go through every day, often with little or no recognition. They put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and we want them to know that, even on the longest and hardest days, there is an organization that stands behind them, true to our mission of Protecting Those Who Protect Us," said Valerie Silverman, Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council."

2026 Medal of Valor Award Recipients:

Sergeant Jim Dingus, Sergeant Kennard Garvey, Officer Ethan Rodriguez, Officer Matthew Rowles, and Officer Christian Salas (Coconut Creek Police Department) prevented a tragic suicide by safely negotiating a 15-year-old girl off a parking garage ledge, giving her a second chance at life.





(Coconut Creek Police Department) prevented a tragic suicide by safely negotiating a 15-year-old girl off a parking garage ledge, giving her a second chance at life. Officer Hannah Rincon (Coral Springs Police Department) led citywide community outreach and public safety initiatives, expanding programs for residents and individuals with special needs while serving as the sole officer in her unit.





(Coral Springs Police Department) led citywide community outreach and public safety initiatives, expanding programs for residents and individuals with special needs while serving as the sole officer in her unit. Trooper Brandon White (Florida Highway Patrol) conducted nearly 200 crash investigations and made over 1,500 arrests while recovering illegal firearms and safely locating missing juveniles.





(Florida Highway Patrol) conducted nearly 200 crash investigations and made over 1,500 arrests while recovering illegal firearms and safely locating missing juveniles. Driver Engineer Alexander Pritchard (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue) entered a burning home with zero visibility, rescuing two trapped victims and providing life-saving aid under extreme conditions.





(Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue) entered a burning home with zero visibility, rescuing two trapped victims and providing life-saving aid under extreme conditions. Officer Robert Morris (Fort Lauderdale Police Department) apprehended a violent sexual battery suspect after sustaining a serious injury during a physical struggle in which the suspect attempted to seize his firearm.





(Fort Lauderdale Police Department) apprehended a violent sexual battery suspect after sustaining a serious injury during a physical struggle in which the suspect attempted to seize his firearm. Officer Victor Valdes Cento (Hallandale Beach Police Department) safely delivered a baby in the field during an active labor emergency, ensuring both mother and child were stable.





(Hallandale Beach Police Department) safely delivered a baby in the field during an active labor emergency, ensuring both mother and child were stable. Sergeant Josue Hernandez and Detective Omar Madonna (Hallandale Beach Police Department) entered the Intracoastal Waterway to rescue a struggling individual, stabilizing him until additional help arrived.





(Hallandale Beach Police Department) entered the Intracoastal Waterway to rescue a struggling individual, stabilizing him until additional help arrived. Captain Robert Gianino, Sergeant Andrew Kirchoff, Officer Dan McGrath, and Officer Brandon Zeeb (Hillsboro Beach Police Department) safely de-escalated a mental health crisis involving an armed individual, preventing potential harm.





(Hillsboro Beach Police Department) safely de-escalated a mental health crisis involving an armed individual, preventing potential harm. Officer Dana Doklean and K-9 Casey (Hollywood Police Department) expanded the "Reading with Casey" program to all 27 elementary schools, impacting over 10,000 students and strengthening community relationships.





(Hollywood Police Department) expanded the "Reading with Casey" program to all 27 elementary schools, impacting over 10,000 students and strengthening community relationships. Officer Thomas Yopps (Lauderhill Police Department) survived a life-threatening attack in which he was intentionally struck and pinned by a vehicle, ultimately allowing the suspect to be taken into custody.





(Lauderhill Police Department) survived a life-threatening attack in which he was intentionally struck and pinned by a vehicle, ultimately allowing the suspect to be taken into custody. Detective Michael Tomasi (Lighthouse Point Police Department) led multiple investigations targeting violent offenders, including cases involving elderly victims, preventing further harm and recovering significant losses.





(Lighthouse Point Police Department) led multiple investigations targeting violent offenders, including cases involving elderly victims, preventing further harm and recovering significant losses. Officer Constantine Bouzakis (Margate Police Department) saved two lives in separate emergencies by clearing an infant's airway and applying a tourniquet to a gunshot victim.





(Margate Police Department) saved two lives in separate emergencies by clearing an infant's airway and applying a tourniquet to a gunshot victim. Corporal Carlos Estrada (Miccosukee Tribe Police Department) entered a burning residence to rescue three children and led evacuations as the fire spread to surrounding homes.





(Miccosukee Tribe Police Department) entered a burning residence to rescue three children and led evacuations as the fire spread to surrounding homes. Detective Raul Gomez, Jr. (Miramar Police Department) dismantled a multi-county auto theft ring, recovering stolen vehicles and identifying suspects linked to broader criminal activity.





(Miramar Police Department) dismantled a multi-county auto theft ring, recovering stolen vehicles and identifying suspects linked to broader criminal activity. Detective Jose Sanchez (Pembroke Park Police Department) led the recovery of stolen mobile teaching kitchens, restoring a critical resource used to provide meals and nutrition education to families in need.





(Pembroke Park Police Department) led the recovery of stolen mobile teaching kitchens, restoring a critical resource used to provide meals and nutrition education to families in need. Officer Michael Berger (Pembroke Pines Police Department) applied a life-saving tourniquet to a severely injured crash victim, stabilizing him in a critical moment.





(Pembroke Pines Police Department) applied a life-saving tourniquet to a severely injured crash victim, stabilizing him in a critical moment. Officer Cole Barfield (Plantation Police Department) saved two lives in one day by performing CPR on an unresponsive individual and administering Narcan to an overdose victim.





(Plantation Police Department) saved two lives in one day by performing CPR on an unresponsive individual and administering Narcan to an overdose victim. Lieutenant Edward Woodberry and Officer Juan Benitez (Seminole Police Department) spent hours negotiating with a teen in crisis, ultimately guiding her to safety.





(Seminole Police Department) spent hours negotiating with a teen in crisis, ultimately guiding her to safety. Sergeant Jeremy J. Copas (Sunrise Police Department) developed and implemented a citywide school zone safety program, improving protections for children and families.





(Sunrise Police Department) developed and implemented a citywide school zone safety program, improving protections for children and families. Officer Stephen Angiolillo and Officer Nikkole Cox (Wilton Manors Police Department) safely rescued a teen in crisis near railroad tracks, preventing a tragic outcome.





(Wilton Manors Police Department) safely rescued a teen in crisis near railroad tracks, preventing a tragic outcome. Deputy Khirye Allen and Deputy Manuel Smith (Broward Sheriff's Office – Oakland Park District) pulled a woman off active railroad tracks seconds before an oncoming train.





(Broward Sheriff's Office – Oakland Park District) pulled a woman off active railroad tracks seconds before an oncoming train. Sergeant Matt Patten, Deputy David Bolderson, Deputy Leonard Brown, Deputy Casey-Lorraine Duke, Deputy Humberto Tapia, and Deputy Roberto Yudice (Broward Sheriff's Office – Oakland Park District) coordinated a high-risk intervention to save a man in crisis suffering life-threatening injuries.





(Broward Sheriff's Office – Oakland Park District) coordinated a high-risk intervention to save a man in crisis suffering life-threatening injuries. Detective Robert Pence (Broward Sheriff's Office – Criminal Investigations Unit) located and apprehended armed escapees, rescuing a kidnapped hostage and preventing further violence.





(Broward Sheriff's Office – Criminal Investigations Unit) located and apprehended armed escapees, rescuing a kidnapped hostage and preventing further violence. Captain Jennifer Arreola, Captain Patrick Simon, Lieutenant Alisha Manning, Driver Engineer Javier Figueroa, Driver Engineer Joseph Mosca, Firefighter/Paramedic Thomas Miskela II, and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Robayna (Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue – R17, E17, EMS17) performed advanced life-saving measures to revive a 3-year-old drowning victim.





(Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue – R17, E17, EMS17) performed advanced life-saving measures to revive a 3-year-old drowning victim. Lieutenant Alejandro Beltran, Jr., Firefighter/Paramedic John Cuffari, Jr., and Firefighter/Paramedic Kayle Downey (Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue – Rescue 51) entered a lake without specialized equipment to rescue a submerged victim and restore breathing.





(Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue – Rescue 51) entered a lake without specialized equipment to rescue a submerged victim and restore breathing. Deputy Germaine Sewell (Broward Sheriff's Office – Paul Rein Facility) stopped a moving vehicle moments before it could collide with a school bus, preventing a potentially catastrophic accident.





(Broward Sheriff's Office – Paul Rein Facility) stopped a moving vehicle moments before it could collide with a school bus, preventing a potentially catastrophic accident. Deputy Elias Alshaier, Deputy Wyatt Jennesse, Deputy Javier Rodriguez Matutes, and Reserve Deputy Juan Ulloa (Broward Sheriff's Office – Pompano Beach District) rescued occupants from a burning, overturned vehicle on I-95, preventing serious injury or loss of life.

The 2026 Tribute to Bravery Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony & Luncheon highlights the reality that for first responders, service is not a single decision, but one they make every day. The stories shared throughout the event reflected the moments when individuals chose to act under pressure and showed up when it mattered most.

About the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council:

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the first responders of Broward County. Its core mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Over time, the Council's focus has expanded to include broader investments in the first responders who serve and protect our communities. In partnership with the Broward County Sheriff and Police Chiefs, the Advisory Council funds state-of-the-art equipment and technology, specialized training, community outreach, and wellness initiatives; efforts that enhance their ability to serve and protect, and in turn, help safeguard the well-being of Broward County.

The Advisory Council remains steadfast in its mission: Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

For more information, visit www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

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SOURCE Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council