Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Honored with Appreciation Award from Florida Police Chiefs Association

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) awarded the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council an Appreciation Award on June 28, 2021, for their continued service and support of first responders.

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council at the FPCA 69th Annual Summer Conference and Exhibition Back: Anthony W. Rosa, Chief of Police at the City of Sunrise, BSAC Chairman Circle Partner Gene Berman, Treasurer Craig Tanner, Director Brent Campbell, Vice Chairman Mike Triggiano. Front: Director Zach Finn, Senior Project Manager Valerie Silverman, BSAC Member Tod Marrazzo, Director Jennifer Lovell, Chairman Andy Mitchell

The FPCA 69th Annual Summer Conference and Exhibition was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. During the ceremony, Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council, spoke to over 400 law enforcement professionals and provided an inside look into how the Council is committed to the mission of 'Protecting Those Who Protect Us.' He shared ongoing initiatives and goals in the areas of Crisis Support, Specialized Training, Community Outreach, Technology & Equipment, and Wellness Programs. Mitchell was later presented with the Appreciation Award and accepted on behalf of the 141 members of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council.

"As an organization, we are committed to honoring the bravery, courage, and compassion of first responders by supporting them and their families," shared Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council's Chairman of the Board, Andy Mitchell. "We take great pride in bringing our business community together to make a difference for our local heroes, and this award truly humbles us."

Executive Director Somers Farkas added, "FPCA is an exceptional organization, and we appreciate the superior police protection and training it provides security agencies around our state."

FPCA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that aims to financially assist law enforcement in underfunded municipalities with grants, scholarships, training, and education. It ensures the safety and readiness of the states' police force with its various programs and other offerings. The Association presents various awards upon honorary law enforcement professionals who have distinguished themselves in their jurisdiction and community, along with organizations who have gone above and beyond.

Jennifer Cook Pritt, Executive Director for the Florida Police Chiefs Association, shared, "The FPCA is incredibly grateful for the generous donation and support of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. The Council's support enabled FPCA to have a wonderful Host Chiefs Night experience that guests thoroughly enjoyed and commented on throughout our conference event."

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach.

