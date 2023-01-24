Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Hosted Tribute to Bravery BBQ to Honor Medal of Valor Recipients, First Responders, and Families

South Florida Nonprofit organization, along with the Stahl Family and DxWeb, honored local heroes and their families with a day of food, fun, and patriotic celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council, along with the Stahl Family and DxWeb, hosted the second annual Tribute to Bravery BBQ at Golani Ranch on Sunday, November 6, 2022, to celebrate medal of valor award recipients, first responders, and their families.

Guests donned their best cowboy and cowgirl chic attire as they enjoyed a patriotic day filled with a delicious BBQ spread, Faithful W Ranch Riders performances, and a rodeo. Children also joined in on the fun with a petting zoo and electronic bull experience. First responders, military personnel, and their families were in attendance as special guests of the Stahl Family at no charge. During the event, TV personality, Evan Golden, served as a master of ceremonies, introducing a recognition of the Medal of Valor Award honorees, a blessing by Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki, a presentation for the fallen, and the Broward Sheriff's Office Honor Guard with a blessing from the Broward Sheriff's Office Chaplain. To end the day, guests were blown away by a spectacular firework display, bigger than the 4th of July!

"Celebrating first responders and their families is one of the greatest ways to honor the local heroes who protect our community," shared Andy Mitchell, Chairman for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "We are grateful for those who risk their lives on a daily basis and strive to make them a top priority in our community."

"Hosting a day dedicated to military, first responders, and their families is a cause the Stahl family and DxWeb is honored to support," shares Lewis Stahl, Vice Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "As a loyal supporter of first responders, our hope is to make an impact in the lives of those who serve and protect without hesitation."

About Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

