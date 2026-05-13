Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Hosts Families of Fallen Heroes for Special Florida Panthers Hockey Suite Experience

South Florida nonprofit brings together families of the fallen, first responders, and community partners for a memorable night of connection and support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council (BSAC) hosted a special Hockey Suite Experience at Amerant Bank Arena, bringing together families of fallen heroes, along with members from the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) and Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD), for an unforgettable evening as the Florida Panthers faced off against the Seattle Kraken.

BSAC families of fallen heroes, along with members from the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) and Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov with BSAC families of the fallen

Guests enjoyed the game from a private Club Level suite, where they cheered on the Panthers in an exciting 5–4 shootout victory. The evening created lasting memories for the families who continue to carry the legacy of those who served.

"It is a privilege to walk alongside these families and to create moments like this where they can come together and simply enjoy time with one another," said Valerie Silverman, Executive Director of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "Supporting them goes beyond financial assistance. It's about building relationships and reminding them that they are never alone."

"I'm truly grateful to be part of BSAC. Being invited to its events is not just an honor, but a meaningful reminder of the power of community, connection, and the genuine friendships I've built with such incredible women along the way," shared Dawn Rengifo, wife of a fallen officer.

The event also included a special meet-and-greet experience with Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov, and team mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Florida Panthers organization for helping make this experience possible," said Brent Campbell, Vice Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "Moments like these mean so much to the families we serve, and it's through strong community partnerships that we are able to continue showing up for them in meaningful ways."

BSAC also extends its appreciation to the Sunrise Police Department for its support in helping bring the event together, further demonstrating the collaborative effort across agencies to support the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Through initiatives like this, BSAC continues to stand behind the families of fallen heroes and first responders in the Broward County community.

About the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council:

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the first responders of Broward County. Its core mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Over time, the Council's focus has expanded to include broader investments in the first responders who serve and protect our communities. In partnership with the Broward County Sheriff and Police Chiefs, the Advisory Council funds state-of-the-art equipment and technology, specialized training, community outreach, and wellness initiatives; efforts that enhance their ability to serve and protect, and in turn, help safeguard the well-being of Broward County.

The Advisory Council remains steadfast in its mission: Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

For more information, visit www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

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The Pontes Group / Lais Pontes Greene

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SOURCE Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council