Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Partners with Pompano Beach Fire Department in Backpack Giveaway for Sanders Park Elementary School

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broward Sheriff Advisory Council, in partnership with the Pompano Beach Fire Department, hosted a backpack and supply distribution on Monday, August 15, 2022, for four hundred and twenty students at Sanders Park Elementary School.

Student from Sanders Park Elementary School receives new backpack from the Sanders Park Elementary School, donated by Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council members and Pompano Beach Firefighter donate backpack to Sanders Park Elementary School student

The children in kindergarten through 5th grade were delighted to meet local firefighters and receive their new bright and colorful backpacks. The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council donated the four hundred and twenty backpacks with prepackaged supplies to each enrolled student and the Pompano Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association coordinated the distribution event. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were in attendance and offered additional assistance to children, parents, and school staff. During the event, the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council got to work with the Pompano Beach Fire Department and see first-hand how these grassroots initiatives strengthen bonds and help support the community.

"Fostering strong relationships with our community is a key factor in our organization's mission," shared Valerie Silverman, Chief of Staff for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "It was heartwarming to witness the friendship between many of the families and the fire team as we all worked to give back to our young citizens."

Community Outreach is one of the five focus areas of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council, committed to improving the lives of children and families. Through various initiatives, the organization funds programs to enhance communication, trust, and public safety between first responders and the many diverse communities of Broward County.

A special thank you to the generous sponsors and BSAC members, Robert Roschman, Vito Servideo, and The Stahl Family, for their continued support in making the event a tremendous success.

"We are grateful for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Councils donation of backpacks and supplies," shared Captain Michael Guardalabene of the Pompano Beach Fire Department. "My hopes are that we can continue this partnership as we plan for future community events."

Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to support the first responders of Broward County. It provides injured or killed first responders and their families with financial assistance. The Council also develops and offers programs to strengthen the connection between the community and responders. It focuses on improving the community as a whole by providing it with a host of initiatives, such as specialized training courses for Broward first responders, wellness programs for first responders, and community outreach. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.browardsheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

