Brown Advisory adds portfolio management team to expand sustainable fixed income capabilities globally

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, an independent and privately held global investment management firm, today announces the appointment of three portfolio managers to establish and lead a new team responsible for global sustainable fixed income strategies. The appointments reinforce Brown Advisory's commitment to sustainable investing and address increasing client demand for global fixed income solutions that employ integrated ESG analysis as part of a robust sustainable investment process.

Joining Brown Advisory as Portfolio Managers are Chris Diaz, former Co-Head of Global Bonds at Janus Henderson; Ryan Myerberg, most recently Head of Absolute Return Fixed Income at Amundi; and Colby Stilson who was a managing partner at the TIFIN Group. Mr. Diaz, Mr. Myerberg, and Mr. Stilson each have an average 21 years of industry experience and have previously worked together to successfully build Janus Capital's global fixed income business.

The trio will now reunite at Brown Advisory to lead its global sustainable fixed income team, complementing the firm's long-standing U.S. fixed income capabilities. The new portfolio managers will leverage Brown Advisory's 10+ years' expertise and broad capabilities in sustainable investing and work closely with the firm's existing U.S.-focused sustainable fixed income team. Mr. Diaz, Mr. Myerberg, and Mr. Stilson all share Brown Advisory's investment philosophy of integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) research and careful examination of the intended use of bonds' proceeds with fundamental fixed income research.

Logie Fitzwilliams, Head of International Business and Global Head of Sales at Brown Advisory, said: "We are delighted that we could bring this team back together to join us at Brown Advisory. The trio will bring a new global sustainable fixed income strategy to market later this year, combining many of Brown Advisory's established fundamental and sustainable research methods, with their own extensive expertise."

Ryan Myerberg, Portfolio Manager at Brown Advisory, commented: "Chris, Colby, and I are thrilled to be joining Brown Advisory. We are excited to be working together again at an investment organization where we feel our values and aspirations are aligned—we believe Brown Advisory's employee-ownership structure and significant existing expertise in sustainable investing, that is embedded in the firm's DNA, will allow us to develop global, long-term, client-focused solutions with a meaningful and differentiated ESG lens."

Amy Hauter, Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Sustainable Fixed Income at Brown Advisory, said: "We believe that we can play a valuable role in helping our clients align their long-term investment goals with their values, and that sustainable investing principles are well-suited for fixed income investing from both a performance and impact perspective."

These new hires reinforce Brown Advisory's commitment to ESG strategies across both fixed income and equity asset classes and its dedication to providing a range of sustainable investment solutions to meet growing client demand. Brown Advisory firmly believes that there does not have to be a trade-off between strong performance and smart investments that help address some of society's most important sustainability challenges. Brown Advisory is deeply committed to sustainable investing and managed more than $16 billion* in client assets under various sustainable investment mandates for individuals, families and institutions, as of December 31, 2020.

