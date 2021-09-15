Brown Advisory expands Global Sustainable Fixed Income team in London ahead of strategy launch

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, an independent and privately held global investment management firm that oversees more than $135 billion in client assets, has appointed Anna Rudgard as a Fixed Income ESG Analyst to expand its new Global Sustainable Fixed Income team, ahead of launching its first strategy later this year.

Rudgard joins from Aon, where she was a Senior Consultant in its manager research team and lead researcher for fixed income ESG strategies. In her role as Fixed Income ESG Analyst based in Brown Advisory's London office, she will work closely with the firm's existing team of fixed income and equity ESG analysts. She will help to expand the firm's sustainable investment philosophy on a global level, integrating ESG research and careful examination of the intended use of bonds' proceeds with fundamental fixed income research.

The new team complements the firm's long-standing U.S. fixed income capabilities and will leverage Brown Advisory's 10+ years' expertise and broad capabilities in sustainable investing, working closely with the firm's existing U.S.-focused sustainable fixed income team.

The Global Sustainable Fixed Income team will launch its first strategy later this year, making Brown Advisory's ESG fixed income expertise available to investors outside of the U.S. for the first time. It will be managed by Ryan Myerberg in London, and Chris Diaz and Colby Stilson in the U.S. The trio joined Brown Advisory earlier this year, reuniting as a team after having previously worked together to successfully build Janus Capital's global fixed income business. The strategy will take a global, sustainable and dynamic approach to fixed income investing.

Tim Hathaway, CFA, Head of U.S. Institutional Business at Brown Advisory said: "We are excited about adding to the fixed income ESG research team, providing further depth to Brown Advisory's existing ESG expertise, as we expand our new global sustainable fixed income proposition and build on the success of our existing fixed income offering in the U.S."

Ryan Myerberg, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Brown Advisory, said: "Brown Advisory has a strong reputation for sustainable investing and this is an exciting time for our expanding Global Sustainable Fixed Income team. In a macroeconomic environment that is challenging investors with inflationary headwinds, shifting monetary policy and rich valuations for risk assets, our sustainable investing principles and process are well-aligned with long-term performance durability, offering a compelling fixed income option for clients seeking quality, flexibility and global diversification in their portfolios."

Brown Advisory is an independent investment management firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of first-class investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. Brown Advisory has been a private, independent and colleague-owned firm since 1998. Today, the firm has more than 700 colleagues – each with an equity interest – serving private clients and institutions in 39 countries from 15 offices globally and is responsible for more than $135 billion in assets for private and institutional clients and charities as of August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.brownadvisory.com

1 Environmental, social and governance (ESG).

