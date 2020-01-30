Brown Advisory Hires Senior Family Office Advisor in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, a global, private and independent investment management and strategic advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Scott A. Carlson has joined as a senior advisor in its New York office.

Mr. Carlson most recently served as the president and chief executive officer of the family office of Glenn H. Hutchins, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Mr. Carlson provided investment, legal and operational advice that helped the Hutchins family achieve their short- and long-term goals. He constructed an investment program in line with the family's mandate of wealth preservation that allowed distributions to be deployed in new asset classes and across a select group of advisors. Mr. Carlson also assisted in focusing the family's charitable activities, helping them create a mission statement that reflected the founding generation's vision for impact and establishing the Hutchins Family Foundation.

Prior to his work with the Hutchins family, Mr. Carlson served as a managing director at CIT, where he worked with a number of large and complex, cash flow-distressed accounts. He also established Western NIS Enterprise Fund, a $150 million private equity fund focused on investing in private companies in the former Soviet Union. Mr. Carlson is a graduate of Washington & Lee University and earned his M.B.A. at Harvard Business School.

At Brown Advisory, Mr. Carlson will work with individuals and families to help them create custom portfolios that align with their long-term performance targets and risk tolerances. "I'm excited to be joining a firm that is committed to putting its clients first," says Mr. Carlson. "It is clear that Brown Advisory takes its commitment to delivering first-class performance, advice and service to its clients very seriously."

"Scott is a well-respected and an industry-leading investor and family office executive. His knowledge and experience working with sophisticated family offices is, and will be, a great asset to our community of advisors," shares Sid Ahl, head of the New York office and chief investment officer of the Investment Solutions Group. "We have worked with family offices since our founding and are excited by the experience, intellectual capital and value Scott can bring to our clients."

The addition of Mr. Carlson demonstrates the firm's commitment to the family office industry. Brown Advisory has a long tradition of providing support and advice to leading family offices and successful families. The firm believes that Mr. Carlson will contribute invaluable leadership, investment and strategic advice to its clients.

About Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory is an independent investment management and strategic advisory firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of first-class investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. The firm has offices in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, the Carolinas, Delaware, London, New York, Singapore, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The firm serves individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other institutions, and is responsible for over $81 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2019. The firm's colleague equity ownership, experienced investment professionals and client-first culture help to make a material difference in the lives of its clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.brownadvisory.com/us/home

