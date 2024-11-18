Brown Advisory Launches First Active ETF with $913M in seed capital

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Advisory, a global investment management and strategic advisory firm overseeing approximately $170B in client assets*, today launched its first exchange-traded fund, the Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (ticker: BAFE) (the "fund").

The fund is managed by Maneesh Bajaj, CFA, and mirrors the investment philosophy of Brown Advisory's Flexible Equity strategy. The strategy has a 40 plus-year track record and has endured multiple market cycles and economic conditions, outperforming the S&P500® Index over a one, five, and ten year period**. Maneesh has served as a flexible equity portfolio manager for over 8 years, and the flexibility of the strategy provides him with the opportunity to consider various investment opportunities, from growth to value stocks across various market capitalization.

The fund, which will be launched with SEI through its Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Series, seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital through investments in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, and aims to deliver outperformance vs the S&P 500® Index by investing in attractive businesses that grow in value over time when the market presents them at bargain prices. The fund consists of a moderately concentrated portfolio of mid- and large-cap companies across the growth and value spectrum.

"As our institutional business continues to grow, we are launching this product to serve clients' evolving needs and investment goals," said Chris Bartlett, Head of Institutional Business at Brown Advisory. "This fund, the first of multiple ETF offerings we plan on launching, will meet demand from the market and provide clients with a tax-efficient, transparent, and liquid investment vehicle while still offering exposure to a broad range of securities."

The fund will launch with roughly $913M in seed capital from separately managed private client accounts.

"As the market and broader investment landscape remains unpredictable, we're excited to offer investors with a fund that provides flexible, active equity exposure through a tax-efficient ETF wrapper," said Maneesh Bajaj, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Brown Advisory. "Our Flexible Equity ETF, though growth oriented, holds select value stocks to navigate market volatility and attempts to balance any downside risks from potentially over-valued areas of the market."

About Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory is an independent investment management firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. Brown Advisory has been a private and independent firm since 1998. Today, the firm has more than 900 colleagues – each with an equity interest – serving private clients and institutions in over 40 countries from 18 offices globally and is responsible for approximately US$170 billion in assets for private and institutional clients and charities as of November 15, 2024. The firm's colleague equity ownership, experienced investment professionals and client-first culture help to make a material difference in the lives of its clients.

*As at November 15, 2024

** Source: Factset, as at September 30, 2024, Net of Fees

Before investing you should carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the summary or statutory prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 1-800-540-6807. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). The Fund is managed by Brown Advisory Inc. SIDCO is not affiliated with Brown Advisory Inc.

SOURCE Brown Advisory