Brown Gibbons Lang & Company Presents: DxPx U.S. at ADLM 2024

DxPx U.S. is an industry + investor partnering conference dedicated to Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, and Life Sciences Tools

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to present DxPx U.S., the industry + investor partnering conference dedicated to Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, and Life Sciences Tools. DxPx U.S. takes place this year from July 30th to August 1st in Chicago, Illinois within the exposition hall of ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo), the premier global laboratory medicine meeting.

DxPx U.S. offers a one-of-a-kind conference experience for all participants across the industry. Post this BGL, a leading independent investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to present DxPx U.S., the industry + investor partnering conference dedicated to Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, and Life Sciences Tools. DxPx U.S. takes place this year from July 30th to August 1st in Chicago, Illinois within the exposition hall of ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo), the premier global laboratory medicine.

To register for DxPx U.S. 2024, visit: https://bit.ly/bglDxPxUS24Registration

Established in 2019 in Dusseldorf, Germany by Dr. Mirko Stange, a scientist and entrepreneur, DxPx was created to address the underrepresentation of diagnostics in partnering conferences compared to other life sciences fields. DxPx addresses this need in the market and facilitates connections between companies and investors in Diagnostics, Digital Health, Precision Medicine, and Life Sciences Tools.

BGL joined DxPx as an organizing sponsor in its first year due to the firm's deep experience across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment, and medical devices landscape, bringing valuable expertise in life sciences capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to DxPx participants. DxPx EU is now established as an annual destination conference for the Diagnostics & Research Tools industry in Europe. In 2022, BGL and Stange brought DxPx to the United States in partnership with AACC, now known as the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), making 2024 the third year of partnership between these organizations.

With more than 900 exhibitors across more than 200 product categories, proximity to ADLM 2024 offers a unique networking opportunity for DxPx U.S. attendees and unparalleled brand exposure for DxPx sponsors, exhibitors, and presenters. DxPx U.S. offers a one-of-a-kind conference experience for all participants across the industry:

Pre-Scheduled 1x1 Meetings offer the ability to maximize your time at DxPx & ADLM 2024, including the use of our private meeting rooms





offer the ability to maximize your time at DxPx & ADLM 2024, including the use of our private meeting rooms Exclusive Networking Events connect startups, growth-stage companies, investors & accelerators and their portfolio companies, tech scouts, service providers, and others





connect startups, growth-stage companies, investors & accelerators and their portfolio companies, tech scouts, service providers, and others Panel Presentations feature industry knowledge & market insights from leading healthcare industry experts and private equity investors





feature industry knowledge & market insights from leading healthcare industry experts and private equity investors Startup City spotlights the most innovative HealthTech and MedTech startups within the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo





spotlights the most innovative HealthTech and MedTech startups within the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo The 42PLUS1 Pitch Competition gives eight startups the chance to present their business plans and compete for up to $2 million in funding

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment, and device landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and medical device M&A strategy for a wide range of companies. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global industry participants and capital providers, and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends. Our sector involvement enables us to not only provide unique access to capital providers, but also identify and execute strategic opportunities for our investment banking clients.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company