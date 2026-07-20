Brown Named Central Arkansas President for First Horizon Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) ("First Horizon") today announced the appointment of Kevin Brown to President of the Central Arkansas Market. Brown has deep experience in Central Arkansas, having served as a Senior Commercial Banker in the Little Rock Market since 2010, where he has helped advance steady, long-term growth.

In his new role, Brown will lead market strategy in Little Rock, broaden client relationships, strengthen and cultivate ties with civic and business partners and elevate First Horizon Bank's presence across the region.

Kevin Brown - Central Arkansas Market President for First Horizon Bank

"Growing up in Arkansas and graduating from the University of Arkansas, Kevin brings a deep understanding of our communities and clients," said Bo Allen, Mid-South Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "The Little Rock market is an integral part of First Horizon's long-term strategic goals; under Kevin's leadership, our team will drive disciplined growth for our commercial and consumer clients while also remaining focused on building relationships across our communities."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank