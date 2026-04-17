Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus, Honored on Forbes' Best-In-State CPAs List for the Second Consecutive Year

FREDERICK, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus, has been recognized on Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) list. The 2026 Best-In-State CPAs list was published on April 15, 2026, and marks the second consecutive year that Ken has received this recognition.

The Best-In-State CPAs list represents some of the finest CPAs in the accounting field who have broken barriers to emerge as leaders in the industry, have contributed to advancing the CPA profession and have given back to society. According to Forbes, "Being recognized as one of the most esteemed CPAs in your state is a strong testament to hard work, integrity and dedication to client service." Ken was first recognized on the Best-In-State CPAs list when it was inaugurated in 2025.

"I'm deeply humbled to again be recognized among Pennsylvania's top CPAs," said Ken. "Being named to this list for a second consecutive year is a meaningful affirmation. While this honor reflects my personal efforts, I wouldn't be the leader and CPA I am today without the support of the many talented professionals who have contributed to my success, and I'm grateful for all the outstanding CPAs who have guided me throughout my career. Drawing on the skills and wisdom they've shared, I remain committed to serving our clients, supporting our community and advancing the public accounting profession."

As President and Managing Principal, Ken leads Brown Plus in its mission to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes. He is responsible for directing the Firm's culture, vision and growth strategy, as well as managing its professional services and internal operations. Ken views growth through the lens of innovation, focusing on the future of Brown Plus and the accounting industry. He is committed to ensuring that Brown Plus continues to help clients achieve their goals and looks for new opportunities to expand value-added services. In addition to his focus on clients, Ken is dedicated to making Brown Plus a great place to work. He prioritizes enacting policies and benefits that not only focus on recruiting and retention, but also on developing future Firm and community leaders.

Ken is an active member of numerous accounting and business associations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA); the Keystone Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC); and the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Lancaster County. He also serves as a Council Member for the PICPA.

In addition to his leadership role and association memberships, Ken also strongly believes in giving back to his community. He is highly involved with many of Brown Plus' charitable initiatives, including establishing the Brown Plus Charitable Fund. Ken is also highly involved in various capacities with nonprofits in the Central Pennsylvania region. He serves as an Advisory Board Member and Chair of the Finance Committee for The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region; Board Member and Treasurer for Cornerstone Ministries in Elizabethtown; Board Member and Past President for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club; and Board Member Emeritus for Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.

Ken's leadership skills, professional impact and community service have earned him several distinctions, in addition to the Forbes Best-In-State CPAs list. He was recently selected as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient via Central Penn Business Journal's (CPBJ) 2026 Leaders in Business & Finance Awards. He was featured on CPBJ's Power 100 list in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, and he was also featured on CPBJ's Power list for Banking, Finance, Accounting and Wealth Management in 2024 and 2023. Additionally, Ken was recognized on Accounting Today's Managing Partner Elite report in 2022. He also received CPBJ's Game Changers: Most Admired CEO award in 2020.

To learn more about Ken, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/ken-wolfe/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus was named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2026 and ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. in 2025. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus