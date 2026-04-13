Brown Plus Expands Advisory Services with Chief Information Officer Outsourcing

FREDERICK, Md., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is excited to announce that it has expanded its Advisory Practice to include outsourced Chief Information Officer (CIO) services.

Seth Nolt and Vincent Johnson

Brown Plus' outsourced CIO services are designed to help organizations that lack in-house, executive-level IT expertise align their technology strategies with overall business objectives while navigating increasingly complex IT environments. Through this new service offering, Brown Plus can provide strategic IT leadership, including technology maturity assessments; IT roadmap development; cybersecurity and risk management guidance; vendor selection and oversight; and support with system selection and implementation. The Firm's outsourced CIO services help address common challenges such as outdated systems, inefficient processes, cybersecurity risks and limited internal resources, enabling clients to optimize technological investments, strengthen controls and make more informed, forward-looking decisions.

"Brown Plus has always been dedicated to helping our clients navigate challenges, and we see the addition of outsourced CIO services as another way to do just that," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "This service expansion reflects our commitment to grow our advisory services in meaningful ways, empowering our clients to operate more efficiently, mitigate risk and provide clarity in their decision-making process. We have great confidence in the experienced IT professionals leading this service, whose deep technical knowledge and strategic insight will help organizations strengthen their IT environments and plan for the future."

Leading the Outsourced CIO Services is Seth Nolt, IT Director at Brown Plus, who has more than 25 years of experience evaluating, implementing and administering IT systems. Seth is responsible for providing specialized outsourced CIO services to clients, as well as overseeing the strategic direction and operational support of all technology systems within Brown Plus. He has a proven track record of helping organizations align technological solutions with business needs and long-term goals.

Seth is joined by Vincent Johnson, Outsourced Virtual CIO Senior Advisor, on the outsourced CIO team. Vinnie served in IT leadership roles in the corporate sector for 30 years prior to serving as a CIO in higher education for a decade. He is passionate about translating IT challenges into meaningful organizational impact, helping organizations innovate, stabilize and optimize complex enterprise systems.

"Today's organizations require modern, forward-looking technology solutions to remain competitive, and cybersecurity has never been more critical to protecting operations, data and stakeholder trust," said Seth Nolt. "Vinnie and I are excited to expand on Brown Plus' reputation as trusted advisors to our clients, providing the guidance and oversight needed to strengthen IT environments, manage risk and support their version of long-term success."

Brown Plus' growing Advisory Practice now encompasses outsourced human resources (HR) and talent acquisition services; outsourced Chief Finance Officer (CFO), bookkeeping and payroll services; outsourced CIO services; services through Brown Plus Transitions specific to family-owned and closely held business such as succession planning and business valuations; and wealth management services through Lighthouse Wealth Management.

To learn more about Brown Plus' outsourced CIO services, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/services/advisory/outsourced-cio-services/

To learn more about Seth Nolt, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/seth-nolt/

To learn more about Vincent Johnson, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/vincent-johnson/

To learn more about Brown Plus' full Advisory Practice, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/services/advisory/

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. In 2025, Brown Plus was nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

SOURCE Brown Plus