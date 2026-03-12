Brown Plus' Human Resources Department Named the #1 Best HR Team in America in 2026 by Employee Benefit News and Best Companies Group

FREDERICK, Md., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is thrilled to announce that its Human Resources (HR) Department was recently named the #1 Best HR Team in America in 2026.

This prestigious award, created by Employee Benefit News (EBN) and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors the top performing HR teams across the United States that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and organizational impact, setting the standard for excellence in HR practices and contributing to overall company success. To be considered, companies were required to have a facility in the U.S., employ at least 15 individuals in the country and be in business for a minimum of one year. The honorees were selected with the help of Best Companies Group, based on each company's policies and benefits, as well as the results of an employee satisfaction survey. Brown Plus is proud to be included among the 30 organizations recognized as having the best HR teams in the nation this year.

"I've always known our HR team is exceptional, and I'm incredibly proud to see them recognized as the very best HR team in the country this year!" said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "Our HR professionals are dedicated to supporting our team members' careers while also promoting a healthy life balance. They also partner closely with clients to deliver outstanding talent acquisition and other outsourced HR consulting services. I'm truly grateful for the knowledge, dedication and care they bring to our clients and team members as we continue to make Brown Plus a great place to work with and work for!"

The Brown Plus HR Department is responsible for helping the Firm retain and attract top talent; provide competitive compensation and employee benefits; establish training and development programs to support career growth; maintain compliance with HR-related regulations and sustain workplace safety. In addition to managing those essential internal functions, the Brown Plus HR Department also provides a variety of talent acquisition, outsourced HR and other HR consulting services to clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are honored that the Brown Plus HR team has been recognized as the #1 Best HR Team in the nation," said Susan Yohn, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Director of HR at Brown Plus. "I am especially privileged to work alongside four incredible women in our department. Their commitment to strengthening workplace culture, both at Brown Plus and for the clients we serve, truly sets us apart. We look forward to continuing our mission of helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes by making Brown Plus and organizations across the country exceptional places to work."

To learn more about Brown Plus' HR consulting services, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/services/advisory/hr-consulting/

The Best HR Teams in America award is issued by Best Companies Group. Located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Best Companies Group's mission is to help growing businesses achieve workplace excellence. The company provides independent employee engagement and satisfaction surveys, leadership surveys and more to help businesses capture valuable employee feedback data and find actionable solutions to increase workplace happiness. In addition to recognizing Brown Plus as having one of the Best HR Teams in America, Best Companies Group was also involved in recognizing Brown Plus as the #13 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America in 2026 in the small/medium employer category; the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category in 2025, in collaboration with Central Penn Business Journal; and the #5 Best Place to Work for Women in 2025.

For more information on the Best HR Teams program, please visit: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/ebn-best-hr-teams/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. In 2025, Brown Plus was nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

