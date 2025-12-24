Brown Plus Promotes Ryan Harshman and Matt Harvey to Principal in 2026

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce that both Ryan Harshman, CPA, and Matt Harvey, CPA, MSPA, have been promoted to Principal, effective January 1, 2026.

"We are incredibly proud to announce the promotion of these two outstanding professionals to Principal," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal. "Ryan and Matt are integral members of our audit and tax teams, consistently demonstrating exceptional work ethic, technical expertise and leadership, both within their departments and in service to our clients. Their dedication, professionalism and commitment to our values have had a meaningful impact on our success. We could not be prouder of their accomplishments, and we could not be more pleased to have them representing the Firm as Principals."

Ryan Harshman has been promoted to Audit Principal. Prior to his promotion, Ryan served as an Audit Senior Manager at Brown Plus. He has over 11 years of experience with many facets of accounting, including audit, review and compilation services for nonprofits, governmental entities and for-profit businesses, plus the preparation of tax returns for all types of entities. Ryan is located in Brown Plus' Frederick, Maryland, office.

Ryan is a graduate of the Leadership Frederick County (LFC) Class of 2024. He currently serves as Treasurer for both the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren and techfrederick. He also serves as a member of the Budget and Capital Improvement Project (CIP) for the Town of Myersville, Maryland, as well as a member of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek. Ryan earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Maryland.

To learn more about Ryan, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/ryan-harshman/

Matt Harvey has been promoted to Tax Principal. Prior to his promotion, Matt served as a Tax Senior Manager within the Insurance Practice at Brown Plus. He has more than 10 years of experience providing tax compliance and consulting services to both publicly and privately held corporations, with a specialization in insurance taxation. He also has significant expertise in Accounting Standards Codification Topic 740, Statement of Statutory Accounting Principles No. 101 and multi-state taxation compliance.

Matt earned both his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Accounting and Finance and his Master of Science degree in Management – Professional Accounting (MSPA) from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Matt works remotely from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, though he travels to provide on-site tax compliance and advisory services to Brown Plus clients.

To learn more about Matt, please visit: https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/matt-harvey/

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the United States in 2025 and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2025. The Firm has also been named a recipient of the 2026 America's Best Workplaces Award in the medium company category and is ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

