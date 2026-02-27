Brown Plus Recognized as the #13 Best Small/Medium Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America in 2026

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the #13 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America in 2026 in the small/medium employer category by Best Companies Group. The Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America award showcases the outstanding achievements and best practices of employers with the highest rated remote and hybrid work programs across the country.

"We are honored to have been recognized as the #13 Best Small/Medium Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America for 2026," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "The modern workplace is no longer defined by four walls. Through innovative technology and collaborative remote work processes, we've assembled an extraordinary team across six states, all driven by one shared mission: helping our clients achieve remarkable outcomes, no matter where they're located."

The 2026 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America were selected based on results from results of an employee satisfaction survey issued by Best Companies Group in 2025. Brown Plus was ranked the #13 Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America in 2026 in the small/medium employer category, which is defined as employers with 30 to 249 United States (U.S.) employees. In addition to the Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America award, Brown Plus is proud to have received several national and regional recognitions as a workplace of distinction in the past year, including being named:

A recipient of the 2026 America's Best Workplaces Award in the Medium Company Category.

The #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in 2025 in the mid-sized category by Accounting Today.

The #5 Best Place to Work for Women in 2025 by Best Companies Group.

The #3 Best Places to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category in 2025 by Central Penn Business Journal (CPBJ).

The #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025 by The Daily Record.

Brown Plus' mission is to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, Brown Plus is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance, including:

Remote work arrangements

Flex time

Summer hours

Offices closed for a paid week of vacation the week of Independence Day

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam reimbursement

Development bonuses

Emerging young professionals group

Dress for your day policy

Paid time for community volunteering

Paid parental leave

Fun events for team members and their families

To view a listing of all the 2026 America's Best Remote/Hybrid Workplace award winners, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-companies-for-remote-workers/winners/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States (U.S.). The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. In 2025, Brown Plus was nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the U.S. and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. The Firm was also ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Place to Work in PA in the mid-sized category and the #1 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2025. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

