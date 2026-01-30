Brown Plus Ranked One of AM Best's 2025 Top Audit Firms of Property and Casualty Insurers in the U.S.

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, was recently ranked one of the largest audit firms serving property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies in the United States on AM Best's list of the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms – 2025 Edition. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Brown Plus has received this national distinction within the insurance industry.

Brown Plus

Brown Plus has been ranked the 21st largest audit firm in the U.S. in 2025, based upon the loss reserves of the P&C insurance clients served. This marks an increase of two spots from Brown Plus' previous #23 ranking, which the Firm held from 2021 through 2024. According to the total number of P&C insurance clients served, Brown Plus is now ranked the 8th largest audit firm in the U.S. This marks the second consecutive year that Brown Plus has been ranked one of the top 10 audit firms in the U.S., based upon the total number of P&C clients served.

"We are very proud of this recognition by AM Best, which reflects the strength of our work supporting property and casualty insurers nationwide," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "Our Insurance Practice is comprised of a talented team that provides practical, industry-focused guidance and an exceptional level of client service to insurers. This distinction speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the strong relationships we've developed across the insurance industry nationwide."

AM Best's Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list ranks independent accountants that audit P&C insurers' annual financial statements, as well as third-party actuaries that provide annual statutory actuarial opinions regarding P&C insurers' policy and claim reserves. The Top Audit and Actuarial Firms ranking lists the top 25 firms in the U.S., based on the total loss reserves of P&C clients served. According to AM Best, the firms that rank on the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list "must understand statutory-based financial accounting. They also stay abreast of developments among regulatory bodies, particularly the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in the United States, to ensure compliance with current standards."

The Brown Plus Insurance Practice is comprised of seasoned professionals and specialists who provide a full range of attest, tax and advisory services to insurers across the U.S. Brown Plus insurance clients range in size from $1 million to more than $300 million in direct premiums written. Brown Plus was proud to serve 35 P&C insurance companies in 2025. In addition to P&C insurance entities, Brown Plus also serves captives, risk retention groups, self-insurance groups, health insurance entities and life insurance entities, which were not included in the AM Best results. Brown Plus is proud to serve more than 100 insurance clients across the P&C, life insurance and health insurance sectors.

To learn more about the Brown Plus Insurance Practice, please visit:

https://www.brownplus.com/industries/insurance/

To learn more about AM Best's 2025 Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list, please visit:

https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2025/december/Auditors-and-Actuaries-Top-Audit-and-Actuarial-Firms.html.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 202nd largest accounting firm in the United States in 2025 and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2025. The Firm has also been named a recipient of the 2026 America's Best Workplaces Award in the medium company category and is ranked the #13 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category. Learn more at www.brownplus.com.

